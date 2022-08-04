The long-awaited summer holidays have started and families visiting Sheffield and in the city are trying to find a wide array activities to make the most of the summer and to keep the kids entertained and that is proven to be quite difficult.So without further ado, we've compiled a list of 6 places in Sheffield entertaining enough for you and the kids of all ages.
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: related
1. Magna Science Adventure Centre
Families can immerse themselves in the world of science and technology at museums and science-based attractions like Magna Science Adventure Centre, in Rotherham. With two multi-media shows devoted to themes like air, water, earth, and fire, and more than 100 interactive exhibits educate and entertain kids. They can also enjoy activities like bungee jumping, abseiling, zip lines, and a water-themed outdoor play area named Aqua-Tek.
Photo: Magna Science Adventure Centre
2. Monkey Bizness
Monkey Bizness is one of the most popular venues for families due to their huge play frames, games, machines, slides and special areas for toddlers, free WiFi, comfy seating and a bright airy cafe serving freshly prepared food making it a must visit for a day out with the kids.
Photo: Monkey Bizness
3. Canon Hall Farm
Canon Hall Farm is the perfect family day out in the pennine hills with hundreds of animals, an amazing adventure playground, huge indoor play, farm shop and with restaurants. The Farm is also thrilled to announce that its' popular tractor rides are making a come back and from Monday July 25, and throughout the six week holidays, the tractor ride will be running every day so come get a ride!
Photo: Canon Hall Farm
4. Playmania
Playmania Sheffield is a children's indoor soft play area with interactive garage and supermarket. The play area have a under 4's area, free parking, card payment facilities with no minimum spend and air conditioning - And it gets you and your kids up and moving too!
Photo: Playmania