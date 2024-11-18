Watch: Let me show you why I love mushroom foraging in Sheffield
Everyone loves walking in Sheffield's parks and woods, and I love it especially because it's an amazing city to find your own dinner, just waiting to be picked.
Once you start learning the names of England’s fungi, you can’t help but see them everywhere you look. It’s a joyous hobby that gets you outdoors and helps you pay more attention to your surroundings.
As part of the #LoveYour campaign, join me for a walk through the woods off Abbeydale Road South and all the specimens hiding in plain sight.
