Unique artisan market featuring Stoneface artwork and 'superhero showcase' coming to Sheffield

The Storrs Woodland Artisan Market & Super Hero Showcase will take place at The Woodland Gallery in Storrs Lane, Stannington, on July 2 and 3 from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to view some of the artwork created by Andrew Vickers AKA Stoneface, who is famous for his stonework sculptures around Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storrs woodland event Andrew Vickers.

There will also be a unique ‘superhero sculpture showcase’ and free children’s activities.

Members of the public can also take a look around a number of stalls featuring work by Eyecandy Jewellery, Samual Simpson Artist and Dai Prout Wood Art among many others.

Entry is £3 per person. Children aged under five enter for free.

All money raised from the event will go towards the upkeep of the woodland gallery.

Storrs woodland event Andrew Vickers.