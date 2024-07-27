1 . Standards bar prices

Several bars through Tramlines 2024 - including Sheffield's Biggest Bar, the Yorkshire Road, and The Open Arms - all carry the same prices for alcohol and drinks. Beers range between £6 and £6.50 (not pints; ciders range between £6.25 and £6.75 (440ml); wine ranges from £10 a glass to £32 a bottle; sprits and mixers cost £7.25 a time, with £2.50 to double up; shots range from £5 to £6.50; Ready to drink spirit and mixers in cans range from £7.60 to £8.60; hard seltzers costs £7.60; Red Bull cocktails cost £9.25; and soft drainks vary from £2.70 for water to £6 for Brewdog Punk AF. There are free water stations throughout the festival. | National World