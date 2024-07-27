In our gallery below, The Star sets out the prices of every food van and every bar at the annual Sheffield festival to help you budget for the weekend.
It shows that a meal for one will cost, on average, upwards of £11, with the most expensive single meal costing £17 - steak, chips and chimichurri from Guacho.
Meanwhile, a pint starts at £6.50 from the Pint Corner tent - and a bottle of wine costs £32.
See our gallery below for all food vans and prices at Tramlines 2024.
1. Standards bar prices
Several bars through Tramlines 2024 - including Sheffield's Biggest Bar, the Yorkshire Road, and The Open Arms - all carry the same prices for alcohol and drinks. Beers range between £6 and £6.50 (not pints; ciders range between £6.25 and £6.75 (440ml); wine ranges from £10 a glass to £32 a bottle; sprits and mixers cost £7.25 a time, with £2.50 to double up; shots range from £5 to £6.50; Ready to drink spirit and mixers in cans range from £7.60 to £8.60; hard seltzers costs £7.60; Red Bull cocktails cost £9.25; and soft drainks vary from £2.70 for water to £6 for Brewdog Punk AF. There are free water stations throughout the festival. | National World
2. Hungry Homer's - kebabs
#HungryHomers serves kebabs, schwarma, and chips, as well as veggie options like spiced lentils. Lamb, chicken, or vegan kebabs cost £12; mixed kebabs cost £15; chips with a range of options like cheese and meats cost between £5 and £10. | National World
3. Proove Pizza - Neapolitan Pizza
Proove Pizza is serving neapolitan pizzas, ranging from £11 for Margherita; £13 for Pepperoni; £13 for Ham; and £12 for mushrooms. Kids' sizes available for £5 less on average, vegan mozzarella available, brownies for £7.50. | National World
4. Indian, Chips, Masala Chips and Samosas
Indian Samosa & Chips is serving: chicken tikka, sheekh kebab and paneeer tikka wraps for £12.50; Rickshaw Club (mix of chicken tikka and sheekh) for £13; chiken masala & rice for £13; vegetable samosa x2 for £7; and loaded chicken masala or paneer chips for £10. | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.