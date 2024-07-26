Sheffield’s biggest music festival opened its gates at midday on Friday (July 26) and was fizzing with thousands of fans within the hour.

And it’s only going to get busier. With every weekend ticket sold out and a maximum capacity of 40,000, Hillsborough Park will be thrumming with activity this weekend as revellers gather to see headliners Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol.

Stars like Holly Henderstone, Example, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Annie Mac will also be there.

One fan, Amy Thornbridge, 39, from Burngreave, told The Star she was ready for a whole weekend of music with her husband and young family. She was enjoying The View - best known for their indie hit ‘Same Jeans’ - early into the festival on Friday.

She said: “It’s our third year coming to Tramlines as a family. It’s always a bit quieter on Friday afternoon when people are still at work but it will be busy on Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Example on Sunday. A lot of the bands this year are throwbacks to what I listened to in the 2010s, if that makes sense.

“Hopefully it stays dry this time.”

It’s looking to be much, much drier than the events of Tramlines 2023, when torrential rain and the weight of partygoers churned Hillsborough Park into a “mudbath.”

Revellers were pictured throwing themselves into mudslides and the park required weeks of repairs afterwards.

For 2024, however, forecasters are predicting much calmer conditions, with some showers on Saturday afternoon.

However, The Met Office expects strong sunshine and highs of 24C on Sunday afternoon.

Over 100 acts are scheduled to appear across five stages. Organisers have said it will be a “smorgasbord” of comedy and music.

Tramlines says it will also have sets of “some of the best new grassroots talent” including Hannah Rowe, Minds Idle and Tinxshe.

All set times are available on the Tramslines app, which can be downloaded from app stores on iPhones and Androids.

The app also includes a site map and information on food and merch, as well as an option to create a personalised schedule for the acts you want to see.

Organisers have confirmed full weekend tickets have now sold out, but day tickets can still be found from £45 plus a booking fee.

1 . Tramlines 2024 Tramlines is expected to attract 40,000 people over three daysPhoto: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2 . Tramlines 2024 Tramlines is said to contribute millions to the local economyPhoto: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3 . Tramlines 2024 Tramlines is being held in Hillsborough Park again this yearPhoto: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

4 . Tramlines 2024 The weather is due to be much better than last year, when the festival site was turned into a mud bath due to heavy rainPhoto: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales