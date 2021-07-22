Tramlines 2021: Here's some family-friendly activities you can enjoy if you're heading to the festival with kids

The event, which has been running since 2009, was destined to be cancelled this year due to Covid-19, but it has been permitted to go ahead as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.

As part of the programme, festivalgoers will be asked to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test result from the last 48 hours or proof of having had two doses of the vaccine, but once inside social distancing or masks will not be required.

Families attending the biggest music festival in Europe in over 18 months are in for a treat, and there’s something for everyone.

Tramlines Festival in Sheffield - Picture: Dean Atkins

Comedy at Tramlines takes place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon on T’Other Comedy stage.

The festival has a strong history of comedy programming – visitors in 2019 saw the likes of global star Reginald D. Hunter and Phill Jupitus.

This year, festivalgoers will see the likes of Ed Byrne, Zoe Lyons, Yorkshire’s own Tom Wrigglesworth, and Joel Dommett, plus many more comedy acts.

Tramlines has a dedicated family area and have promised to pull together some absolute treats to keep the young ones entertained.

Not only do under 12’s get to enjoy the festival at a heavily discounted price, but they also have a huge list of things to keep them entertained and busy throughout the weekend.

A pop-up cinema will be running across the weekend if you’re in the mood to kick back with a movie.

In 2019, Jamboree Arts hosted a circus school on Saturday and Sunday, giving kids the opportunity to walk the tightrope and try their hand at juggling and acrobatics in the big top.

Responsible Fishing also kept kids entertained by taking the reins on Saturday and Sunday’s activities, which included a woodland workshop that ran throughout the weekend, allowing for a little peace and tranquillity – whether it was rock balancing or foraging for materials to create woodland crafts.

Tramlines have said that more activities for this year’s event will be announced soon.