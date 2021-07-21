The festival is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, which aims to provide additional evidence and mitigations for Government, event organisers, and consumers on reopening events at fuller capacities.

This means it will trial a number of measures to see how the spread of Covid-19 can be limited and explore the best practice for keeping everyone safe as large-scale events make a return for the first time in 16 months.

There will be no requirement to wear a mask or social distance at the festival, if you do not wish to, but there will be some rules you need to comply with before entering, including providing evidence of a negative Covid test or double vaccination.

These are all the Covid rules you will have to follow at Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, this weekend. Picture: Dean Atkins.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Covid rules at this year’s Tramlines Festival.

What do I need to be allowed in?

This year’s Tramlines Festival is currently sold out, but those who have already purchased a ticket will be allowed to attend.

At entry, ticket holders (except children under 11) will be asked for proof of either:

- A negative Covid result from a lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours.

OR

- Two vaccination doses, with the second received at least 14 days before

OR

- Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test taken within 180 days of the performance (including 10 days self-isolation following the result).

How do I prove my Covid status?

You will be asked to prove your ‘Covid status’ when you arrive at the festival to be granted entry.

The way to do this will be by using the NHS app – be aware that this is different to the NHS Covid-19 Track and Trace app which has been used to check into venues over the last year.

The NHS app will generate a ‘Covid Pass’ which can be used to gain access to the venue.

Lateral Flow Tests

If you have not had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by at least 14 days prior Tramlines Festival, you will need to prove you have tested negative on a lateral flow test.

Take your test no more than 48 hours before you intend to arrive at Tramlines, you will then need to report your result here: www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result. Use the barcode or QR code on your test to record it. You will need to sign in your NHS details.

If you are attending on multiple days, remember you will need to take a second test if your first has expired. NHS Covid Passes generated from a negative lateral flow test expire after 48 hours – so for example, if you took one on Thursday night, you will need to take a second one on Saturday to be allowed access to the festival on Sunday.

Your test result can take up to two hours to appear in the Covid status app so it is worth logging your test the night before you are due to arrive.

Once the result is uploaded, you should be able to see it in your NHS app (which you will need to log into with the details registered at your GP). Click ‘Get your NHS Covid Pass’ and then select ‘Domestic'.

Your name and QR Code will be displayed. This is your NHS Covid Pass. You will not be permitted entry to Tramlines without this pass.

If you’re using your phone, select “Receive an offline copy by email” this will send email to your chosen address so you can print on your computer.

If you are using your computer select “Download PDF copy” and print. Screenshots will not be permitted.

On entry to Tramlines, show your NHS Covid Pass print-out or in the app alongside your Tramlines 2021 ticket(s).

Children

For children aged 11-15, or those aged 16-17 without an NHS account, you will be able to record a lateral flow test result the same way (using the Government website here: www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result

You will then receive either a text message or email confirmation, which you will need to show alongside your ticket to gain entry to Tramlines.

Children under 11 do not need to be tested.

Double vaccinated

The easiest way to show your Vaccine status is via the NHS app - vaccine cards issued at vaccination centres will not be accepted.

Once logged into the app with your NHS details, click ‘Get your NHS Covid Pass’ and then select ‘Domestic'. This will then display your name and QR code which you need to gain entry.

To prove you are fully vaccinated you must have received your second dose at least 14 days prior to the festival.

If you do not have a smartphone or the app, you can get your pass at the NHS Covid Pass website.

The same method applies, and you will be able to download and print off a copy to produce alongside your tickets.

Natural Immunity

If you tested positive for Covid-19 with a PCR test taken within 180 days of Tramlines (including 10 days self-isolation following the result) you are eligible for an NHS Covid Pass as you will have ‘natural immunity’.

You can access this in the same way as the above steps – by logging into the NHS app or visiting the NHS Covid Pass website. You will then either need to load it up in the app or print it off to be displaye – you cannot produce a screenshot.

If you have tested positive but there is no pass, you will need to follow the steps for lateral flow.

Outside of England

If you are travelling to Tramlines from outside of the UK, you will need to follow a slightly different process.

Residents from Scotland can obtain their vaccination status at www.nhsinform.scot/covid-19-vaccine/after-your-vaccine/get-a-record-of-your-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-status

If not fully vaccinated, take a lateral flow test no more than 48 hours before the festival and record the result at www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result

You will then receive a text and/or email confirming the result, which can be shown upon entry.

Residents from Wales can obtain their vaccination status at www.gov.wales/get-nhs-covid-pass-show-your-vaccination-status-travel

If not fully vaccinated, take a lateral flow test no more than 48 hours before the festival and record the result at www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result

You will then receive a text and/or email confirming the result, which can be shown upon entry.

Residents from Northern Ireland or from outside the UK will need to take a lateral flow test no more than 48 hours before the festival and record the result at www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result

You will then receive a text and/or email confirming the result, which can be shown upon entry.

What to do if you test positive

If you test positive for Covid-19 using an NHS lateral flow or PCR test you will need to self-isolate immediately and follow NHS guidance

This means you will not be able to attend Tramlines and will need to stay at home. Follow these steps once you have tested positive:

Check your insurance: If you are not able to attend the event, consider contacting your insurance providers (such as home or travel insurance). Many policies provide cover if you are unable to go-ahead with plans due to a medical emergency.

If you purchased Ticket Plan insurance, which was offered when you bought your tickets for Tramlines, festival organisers are encouraging you to get in touch with them. In most cases this will cover you for Covid related issues, such as being required to self-isolate. They can be contacted at www.ticketplangroup.com/form

If you have claimed on an insurance policy there is nothing further you need to do in terms of notifying the event.

If you have not purchased Ticket Protection insurance as part of your order, you will need to fill out the form on the Tramlines website to register that you were unable to attend the festival due to testing positive for Covid and enter a Ticket Rollover Process.

This form should be completed by the person in your booking party who has tested positive.

The same process should be completed if you are notified that you need to isolate by NHS Track and Trace, but in this case you will need to fill in this form instead.

If you have purchased ticket insurance, Tramlines organisers are “strongly encouraging” people to contact Ticket Plan to claim a refund as per the terms of the scheme instead of filling out this form.

Any rollover request due to self isolation is subject to reasonable evidence of:1. A screenshot of the NHS Test and Trace notification2. A photo of your photographic ID3. A photo of you holding the screen shot next to your face