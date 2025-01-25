1 . Take a cruise along Sheffield & Tinsley Canal

For many years a vital cog in the city's industrial machinery, Sheffield & Tinsley Canal is today becoming a popular leisure, arts and nature spot. Stretching for just under four miles from Victoria Quays in Sheffield city centre to the River Don, the canal opened in 1819, providing a vital new trade route. Many people will have walked or cycled along the tow path but how many of you have taken a boat trip along the canal? A & G Passenger Boats run summer heritage cruises on which you can take in the sights, watching dragonflies skim the water, while learning more about the city's industrial heritage. The cruises run between Victoria Quays and Tinsley Locks, with the round trip taking between 90 minutes and two hours. The firm also runs popular Santa Cruises in the run-up to Christmas, and the LB Hardfleet, which can accommodate up to 70 guests, is also available for events, from children's parties to weddings. | National World Photo: Chris Etchells