But if you’re looking for something a bit different you’re spoilt for choice too.
We’ve put a list together of some of the unusual events and activities in the city which even people who’ve lived here all their life have probably never tried.
Some of these are things you can only do in Sheffield, and there are activities for people of all ages.
Whether you’re looking for something new to do with the family, a novel night out with your friends or a work event that’s a bit different, there’s something here for everyone.
Have you tried any of these events and activities?
1. Take a cruise along Sheffield & Tinsley Canal
For many years a vital cog in the city's industrial machinery, Sheffield & Tinsley Canal is today becoming a popular leisure, arts and nature spot. Stretching for just under four miles from Victoria Quays in Sheffield city centre to the River Don, the canal opened in 1819, providing a vital new trade route. Many people will have walked or cycled along the tow path but how many of you have taken a boat trip along the canal? A & G Passenger Boats run summer heritage cruises on which you can take in the sights, watching dragonflies skim the water, while learning more about the city's industrial heritage. The cruises run between Victoria Quays and Tinsley Locks, with the round trip taking between 90 minutes and two hours. The firm also runs popular Santa Cruises in the run-up to Christmas, and the LB Hardfleet, which can accommodate up to 70 guests, is also available for events, from children's parties to weddings. | National World Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Test your wits and nerve in an escape room
Escape rooms are a great activity for friends and families, where you can put your problem solving skills to the test and see how you work as a team. The Great Escape Game in Sheffield city centre has a number of different challenges allowing you to immerse yourself in an alternate reality and see if you and your team can make it out in time. | National World Photo: National World
3. Visit secret museum of curiosities
The Alfred Denny Museum at Sheffield University is a treasure trove for natural history lovers. But the limited opening hours, with only pre-booked guided tours available on the first Saturday of each month, mean many citizens have yet to experience its wonders. If you do make it inside, the fascinating artefacts awaiting you include fossils, an emperor penguin collected during Scott’s Arctic expedition, and this cast of the skull of a 'terror bird', a huge prehistoric bird which could eat a small deer. The museum is usually open for pre-booked guided tours at 10am, 11am and 12pm on the first Saturday of each month, and with only 25 places per tour it's recommended to book early. | National World Photo: CHRIS LAWTON
4. Try your hand at the nation's favourite TV game shows
We've all occasionally watched game shows on TV and found ourselves shouting at the contestants in frustration. If you think you could do better under the pressure, then a trip to Gameshow All-Stars, at Orchard Square, in Sheffield city centre, is in order. There you can try your hand at various games inspired by popular shows, from Countdown and Who Wants to be a Millionaire? to Play Your Cards Right. It's a great night out for friends, and they even serve themed cocktails based on some of the nation's favourite game shows. | National World Photo: National World
