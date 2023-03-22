The most popular museums, galleries and other attractions in and around Sheffield, based on visitor numbers
Sheffield’s museums, galleries and other attractions have bounced back well from the devastating impact of the pandemic, with visitor numbers shooting back up.
By Robert Cumber
Published 22nd Mar 2023
Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery welcomed 421,102 visitors during 2022, up by 90 per cent from 2021, when Covid caused severe disruption. Numbers at Weston Park Museum rose by 75 per cent to 168,695, and across all six venues operated by Museums Sheffield, visitor numbers more than doubled to 714,882.
Annual figures published by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) last week show how across the UK, most venues saw a big increase in numbers. None of Sheffield’s museums featured on the list, though the Millennium Gallery would have placed 78th, just behind the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, were it a member of ALVA.
Clair Taylor, director of finance and resources at Sheffield Museums, said it had been ‘wonderful’ to welcome so many people back to its museums during 2022.
“Like museums across the country, our visitor numbers are still making their way back to their pre-pandemic levels,” she added. “But we’re continuing to see sustained growth, with more and more people returning to explore the city’s great art, rich history and remarkable heritage.”
Below is a list of the most popular museums, galleries and other attractions in and around Sheffield, based on visitor numbers, where these are available.
Sheffield's museums, galleries and other visitor attractions have bounced back well since the pandemic, the latest visitor numbers show, with one welcoming more than 400,000 visitors in 2022.
Sheffield's Millennium Gallery, on Arundel Gate, in the city centre, welcomed 421,102 visitors in 2022, up from 221,571 the previous year. It had only a 600 fewer visitors during 2022 than the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Millennium Gallery showcases Sheffield's creative talents alongside some of the best art and design from the rest of the UK and internationally. There is a permanent display about Sheffield's metalworking industry, changing displays about the artefacts brought to the city by the artist and writer John Ruskin, and temporary exhibitions and events for people of all ages. There's also a great gift shop upstairs selling the best Sheffield has to offer, from cards and crafts to bottles of Henderson's Relish, and the highly-rated Ambulo cafe downstairs, which is part-owned by Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders. Entry is free, as is the case with all attractions run by Museums Sheffield, though donations are welcomed.
Weston Park Museum on Western Bank, Sheffield, had 168,695 visitors during 2022 - up from 96,025 the previous year. The museum tells the stories of Sheffield and its people, from pre-history to the present day, with lots of hands-on exhibits for children, including the chance to build a pyramid, drive a bus and pretend to be a butcher. One of its most popular attractions is Spike the Woolly Rhino. It also has a good gift shop, a popular cafe, called Ambulo, and an upstairs picnic area. Entry is free, as is the case with all attractions run by Museums Sheffield, though donations are welcomed.
Kelham Island Museum welcomed 59,477 visitors during 2022, up from 22,380 the previous year. It tells the industrial history of Sheffield, with highlights including the chance to see the mighty River Don Engine - Europe's most powerful working steam engine - in action, and to marvel at the sight of the Millennium Knife, fitted with an astonishing 2,000 blades. It even has its own heritage pub, the Millowners Arms, where it feels like you're stepping back in time. Entry is free, as is the case with all attractions run by Museums Sheffield, though donations are welcomed.