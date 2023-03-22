The most popular museums, galleries and other attractions in and around Sheffield, based on visitor numbers

2 . Millennium Gallery - 421,102 visitors

Sheffield's Millennium Gallery, on Arundel Gate, in the city centre, welcomed 421,102 visitors in 2022, up from 221,571 the previous year. It had only a 600 fewer visitors during 2022 than the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Millennium Gallery showcases Sheffield's creative talents alongside some of the best art and design from the rest of the UK and internationally. There is a permanent display about Sheffield's metalworking industry, changing displays about the artefacts brought to the city by the artist and writer John Ruskin, and temporary exhibitions and events for people of all ages. There's also a great gift shop upstairs selling the best Sheffield has to offer, from cards and crafts to bottles of Henderson's Relish, and the highly-rated Ambulo cafe downstairs, which is part-owned by Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders. Entry is free, as is the case with all attractions run by Museums Sheffield, though donations are welcomed. Photo: Andrew Roe