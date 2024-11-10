But what is the perfect way to spend a weekend with the family in Sheffield?

Again you’re spoilt for choice when it comes for ways to entertain the children, with so many fabulous parks, museums, leisure centres and more.

After much deliberation, as part of The Star’s #Love Your campaign, this is how I would spend my ideal weekend with the family in Sheffield.

It’s a busy schedule, admittedly, but it’s definitely doable and it needn’t break the bank, with many of the activities being free.

There’s a mixture of outdoor fun and city centre attractions too, so there should be something for everyone in this list.

Whirlow Brook Park and Whinfell Quarry Gardens Why not start your weekend at Whirlow Brook Park, off Ecclesall Road South, and the neighbouring Whinfell Quarry Gardens? Youngsters can let their imaginations run wild while exploring nature, building dens and looking out for rabbits and other wildlife. The park has pretty ponds, the babbing Limb Brook which you can follow through the woods into the countryside, a lawn set beneath the stunning Whirlow Brook Hall which is a perfect picturesque picnic spot, and a popular cafe which is a relatively new addition. The neighbouring gardens, pictured, are set in an old quarry which is today home to many beautiful and unusual plants and trees, including giant redwood trees from California and rhododendrons from the Himalayas.

Whirlow Hall Farm Whirlow Hall Farm, on Whirlow Lane, Sheffield, is a short walk from Whirlow Brook Park, and is well worth a visit. You can meet the animals, visit the excellent Barn Cafe, with lovely views and a playground just outside, and pop into the shop and butchery to pick up some local produce. The farm is run by a trust which provides vital outdoor learning opportunities to children who struggle in mainstream education.

Longshaw and Padley Gorge If you continue along Ecclesall Road South and Hathersage Road out of Sheffield, you'll soon get to the picturesque Longshaw Estate, on the city's outskirts. From there you can take a short stroll down to the pretty duck pond or head up to Burbage and the Eastern Moors, or down to the charming Padley Gorge, pictured, which is an excellent spot to paddle among the mossy rocks in the summer. If you're feeling particularly energetic you could carry on to the popular Grindleford Station Cafe for a hearty meal.