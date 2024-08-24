This weekend is the August bank holiday weekend, meaning many people will have three days to fill up with fun activities.

The Met Office is predicting sunny intervals from Saturday, August 24 to Monday, August 26 - but you never really know what mother nature is planning.

If you want to avoid any unpredictable weather changes impacting your plans, we have come up with a list below of 11 indoor activities you can enjoy this weekend.

Our suggestions cater to a range of budgets, and many will be suitable to all ages, meaning it will be a great way for families to spend the penultimate weekend of the summer holidays.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for special events taking place in Sheffield this bank holiday, check out our list of 11 things to do by clicking here.

1 . Big Fang Golf Fang, on John Street, Highfield, is an 18-hole crazy golf venue. It has recently launched a new cocktail and mocktail menu, and on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26), golf fans can claim a round of crazy golf for £8.50 when they sign up to the Golf Fang newsletter. The venue has Instagram worthy photo opportunities, DJs, street food, and bespoke art throughout.

2 . The Light The Light is one of several cinemas in Sheffield. If you're looking for an afternoon or evening activity this weekend, you can choose from many films, including Despicable Me 4, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Alien: Rombulus. You can even enjoy a pizza, coffee or drink from the bar before.

3 . Ninja Warrior UK Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park is a great place to burn off some excess energy. Bookings range from one hour, 90 minutes, and two hours entry. Check out their website to see their offers and discounts available.