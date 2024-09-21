Things to do in Sheffield: Three popular seasonal events returning to the city this autumn

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Sheffield is set to light up this autumn as a range of events and things to do return to the city.

Halloween, Bonfire night and all the family fun that comes with them are just around the corner.

Councillor Martin Smith said: “Its set to be another really exciting autumn events season for Sheffield.

“Events not only help our communities come together to celebrate joyous occasions, but they really support our local trades people, businesses and our local performers and cultural organisations too.”

Below are three popular events that are returning to Sheffield in the coming months.

Out of this World

Celebrating its tenth year, the free, city centre event that celebrates all things otherworldly will return to Sheffield on Sunday, October 27.

The Winter Garden, Tudor Square and Peace Gardens will play host to the ever popular sci-fi, comic book, gaming and fantasy areas.

The event attracts thousands of adults and children, who come to see and enjoy this weird, wonderful and wacky event.

Visitors will encounter family favourite heroes and villains including Darth Vader, stormtroopers, ghostbusters and Short Circuit’s Johnny Five (I’m Alive!). Keep your eyes open for a few superheroes too.

Out of This World, Sheffield's festival of sci-fi, magic and Halloween, is back.
Out of This World, Sheffield's festival of sci-fi, magic and Halloween, is back. | SCC

At Millennium Square and the Peace Gardens, visitors can see performers swallow blazing flames, witness the chainsaw juggling daredevil, and watch some of the UK’s best magicians and illusionists.

Aspiring young witches and wizards will also be able to learn magic spells, design and make their own wands, and much more.

The Halloween Zone can be found spread across Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens, Pinstone Street and Surrey Street.

Find out more here

Illuminate the Gardens

Once again, the Botanical Gardens will be lit up for a magical, family friendly weekend between November 1-3.

The event at Sheffield Botanical Gardens features illuminated installations, walkabout performers, fireworks displays and a lighting show.
The event at Sheffield Botanical Gardens features illuminated installations, walkabout performers, fireworks displays and a lighting show. | SCC

Light installations are set to dazzle those in attendance, along with a laser show from the iconic glass pavilions, creating an immersive experience.

Visitors can enjoy also fireworks, food and drinks from the licensed bar or get involved in free kids activities and fairground rides, plus much more.

Find out more and book your tickets here

It is one of the most popular Bonfire Night and fireworks events in Sheffield.
It is one of the most popular Bonfire Night and fireworks events in Sheffield.

Autumn Lights 

The UK’s largest touring firework spectacular Autumn Lights is set to returns to Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl.

It is taking place on Bonfire Night, Tuesday, November 5.

Autumn Lights returns to Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl.
Autumn Lights returns to Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl. | Don Valley Bowl / SCC

Guests can expect live entertainment, fairground rides and street food stalls with two firework displays choreographed to music from around the world as the main attraction.

It’s the third time the event is being held at Don Valley Bowl, with around 10,000 people in attendance last year.

Find out more and book your tickets here

