Things to do in Sheffield: Three popular seasonal events returning to the city this autumn
Halloween, Bonfire night and all the family fun that comes with them are just around the corner.
Councillor Martin Smith said: “Its set to be another really exciting autumn events season for Sheffield.
“Events not only help our communities come together to celebrate joyous occasions, but they really support our local trades people, businesses and our local performers and cultural organisations too.”
Below are three popular events that are returning to Sheffield in the coming months.
Out of this World
Celebrating its tenth year, the free, city centre event that celebrates all things otherworldly will return to Sheffield on Sunday, October 27.
The Winter Garden, Tudor Square and Peace Gardens will play host to the ever popular sci-fi, comic book, gaming and fantasy areas.
The event attracts thousands of adults and children, who come to see and enjoy this weird, wonderful and wacky event.
Visitors will encounter family favourite heroes and villains including Darth Vader, stormtroopers, ghostbusters and Short Circuit’s Johnny Five (I’m Alive!). Keep your eyes open for a few superheroes too.
At Millennium Square and the Peace Gardens, visitors can see performers swallow blazing flames, witness the chainsaw juggling daredevil, and watch some of the UK’s best magicians and illusionists.
Aspiring young witches and wizards will also be able to learn magic spells, design and make their own wands, and much more.
The Halloween Zone can be found spread across Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens, Pinstone Street and Surrey Street.
Illuminate the Gardens
Once again, the Botanical Gardens will be lit up for a magical, family friendly weekend between November 1-3.
Light installations are set to dazzle those in attendance, along with a laser show from the iconic glass pavilions, creating an immersive experience.
Visitors can enjoy also fireworks, food and drinks from the licensed bar or get involved in free kids activities and fairground rides, plus much more.
Autumn Lights
The UK’s largest touring firework spectacular Autumn Lights is set to returns to Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl.
It is taking place on Bonfire Night, Tuesday, November 5.
Guests can expect live entertainment, fairground rides and street food stalls with two firework displays choreographed to music from around the world as the main attraction.
It’s the third time the event is being held at Don Valley Bowl, with around 10,000 people in attendance last year.
