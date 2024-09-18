Sheffield pantomimes: Full cast announced for the Lyceum’s Christmas production Snow White

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 18th Sep 2024
With less than 100 days to go until the big day, Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Productions have announced the full cast for this year's pantomime.

Snow White will come to the Lyceum Theatre this Christmas, bringing top-quality family entertainment with laugh-out-loud thrills, stunning costumes, lavish sets and fabulous music.

This week, the full star-studded cast has finally been announced.

Cast members revealed earlier were Catherine Tyldesley, of Coronation Street; Quang Luong, Gladiators’ Viper, and Damian Williams - a Lyceum Legend.

The full cast for Sheffield Theatre's Christmas pantomime has been revealed. Snow White will be coming to the Lyceum this December.The full cast for Sheffield Theatre's Christmas pantomime has been revealed. Snow White will be coming to the Lyceum this December.
Joining them is Sheffield's own Matthew Croke. Matthew previously starred in the Crucible Christmas show Annie Get Your Gun and more recently played the titular role in Disney’s Aladdin the Musical.

Also joining the company are Marc Pickering, who delighted audiences as the baddie ‘Luke Backinanger’ in 2022’s Jack and the Beanstalk; Doncaster-based comic and presenter George Akid; and Aiofe Kenny, direct from the West End in Disney’s Frozen the Musical.

Starring as The Seven Dwarfs will be Dean Whatton, who has starred in Game of Thrones; Simon Charnier; George Coppen, of The Witcher; Paddy Holden from Your Highness; Liam Roche, from One Last Gig; Bindė Singh Johal, as seen in Harry Potter, and Hassan Taj, who starred in Star Wars.

Once again, the show will be written and directed by Paul Hendy and produced by the award winning Evolution Productions, the same team behind last year's panto, Beauty and the Beast.

Snow White runs from Friday, December 6, 2024 – Sunday, January 5, 2025 at the Lyceum theatre, Sheffield.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

