Here's what we thought of the 'monumental' breakfast served at Fagan's pub in Sheffield

Some people stay, some leave, others are new to the Steel City.

Buildings too are prone to move with the times.

The breakfast at Fagan's is very popular.

On any trip into town you are certain to see any number of old institutions breathing their last gasp before being pulled down to make way for something new.

One constant, however, is Fagan’s.

This historic pub is believed to be the longest-licensed pub in Sheffield, dating back to the late 1700s.

Sheffield-born licensee Tom Boulding and his wife Barbara, from Barnsley, took over the iconic venue in 1985 and recently were given a prestigious long-service award by the building’s owner, Star Pubs and Bars, to mark their many years at the helm.

Fagan’s has been a popular pub in Sheffield for many years.

The landlord himself summed it up best when he told us: “Walking into Fagan’s is like stepping back in time. The area around has transformed out of all recognition since the mid-80s. The factories and offices have gone and we’re surrounded by new buildings, but Fagan’s remains the same.”

The Star covered the story last week, which prompted a huge response from our readers, with many taking to social media to praise the pub for it’s ‘monumental’ all-day breakfast.

This has, in turn, prompted my visit here on a Tuesday afternoon shortly after the noon opening time to try the fabled pub grub delicacy.

And it seems I’m not the only one. A few patrons gathered around a table nearby have also indulged in the fully-cooked breakfast and given it a thumbs-up all round.

Licensees, Tom and Barbara Boulding, at Fagan's in Sheffield celebrate 37 years at the pub.

My hunger further increases as I hear the bacon and sausages sizzling in the pan from the kitchen.

The food arrives and I can fully understand why it has had such fanfare.

On the face of it there is nothing you wouldn’t expect from a fry up.

Fried eggs, bacon, sausage, toast, fried bread, beans, tomato – it’s all there.

But the quality – and sheer quantity – sets the Fagan’s breakfast apart from the rest.

This is of much better standard than you get from a chain pub or greasy spoon cafe.

And a full breakfast along with a glass of coke for just over a tenner isn’t bad value.

The pub has a winning formula of generously portioned, good old pub grub, a selection of fine ales and a welcoming atmosphere.

You know you’re in a friendly place when the owner’s dog ambles up to you wanting some attention.

The pub is renowned for it’s Irish heritage and live music – but having sat inside for an hour or so it is what could be described as ‘very Sheffield’.

The Barrel on Broad Lane re-named as Fagans after landlord Joe Fagan who died on December 5, 1985

The walls are adorned with pictures of famous city musicians such as Richard Hawley, who is also known to pop in from time to time.

Artwork by famous city artist Pete McKee sits proudly on the walls both inside and out.

His mural – The Snog – on the pub’s exterior has become somewhat of a city landmark.

Whether you’re in need of a midday cooked breakfast pick me up, a quiet drink with friends or a bit of live music, Fagan’s has everything you would want from a traditional pub.

It rightly deserves it’s place as one of the city’s most-loved watering holes. Long may it continue.