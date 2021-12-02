The Star’s Bear of Sheffield relocated to city nursery

This summer 60 large bears and 100 small ones appeared all across the city as part of a major fundraising campaign by The Children’s Hospital Charity.

money raised went towards £2.75 million needed for a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The big bears, which were decorated by artists, were placed in parks and other public spaces, and the little ones, which have been painted by schools, colleges and nurseries, were mainly in public indoor areas.

The Star's Bear of Sheffield at it's new home at Corner House Nursery.

One of the big bears, The Star’s City of Trees, was decorated by artist Sue Guthrie and was purchased by Corner House Nursery in Hillsborough at an auction in September.

It has now been sited in the nursery play area.

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “The Children absolutely adore the bear. It will stay here forever and we want the children to enjoy it for many, many years to come.”

The inspiration for the bear theme of the trail came from the link to the well known Sheffield bear in the Botanical Gardens and through the hospital and charity mascot, Theo the bear.

There was also a special Theo bear sculpture along the trail if you were lucky enough to find him.