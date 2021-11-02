Bears of Sheffield: Mystery buyer of £30,000 Pete McKee bear revealed

Pete’s bear called Thank You Sheffield Children's Hospital was bought by a business called BIDBE, which is based on Rutland Road, Neepsend, at the auction in the Crucible theatre.

Delighted staff have now welcomed the bear to their offices and he is proving a popular addition as bosses say the Children’s Hospital is close to the hearts of employees.

“It was a fantastic event with a bear-illiant outcome for all involved,” a company spokesman said.

Pete Mckee's Bear raised £30,000. The Bears of Sheffield have appeared around the city raising money for the Children's Hospital Charity

BIDBI is an ethical and sustainable textile printer which has been supplying businesses and organisations with branded cotton bags, homewares and accessories since 2007.

Marc Larsen, finance director, added: “The work Sheffield Children’s Hospital does is close to the hearts of many employees here at BIDBI, and also to my own family.

"Being able to support the charity in building a new leukemia ward and contributing to the fundraising target was an honour. This will be life-changing to so many families in Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

“We are delighted to welcome the newest member of our team, the Thank You Sheffield Children's Hospital bear, to our offices and can’t wait to get to teach them how to screen-print!

Marc larsen, Finance Director at BIDBI, which bought the Pete McKee Sheffield Bear for £30,000 in aid of the Children's Hospital Charity

“Supporting the community has always been at the heart of everything we do, and we are delighted to support the Sheffield Children’s Hospital in this way to show our gratitude for everything they do.”

The bear which was sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University, was located in Hallam Square, Arundel Gate, for visitors to find using an interactive map.

Richard Calvert, deputy Vice-Chancellor at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We’re delighted that Sheffield Hallam has been one of the main sponsors of this great city-wide project, which brings together local communities, businesses and artists.

"We’re also delighted that the bears are finding new homes in and around the city, and are raising vital funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital in the process.”

