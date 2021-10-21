The Range to open new store in Sheffield - with 40 new jobs
The Range is to open a new store at a Sheffield shopping centre.
The British home, leisure and gardens retailer will be opening its new Stocksbridge store at Fox Valley on Friday, October 29, at 9am.
Councillor Joe Staniforth, the deputy mayor of Stocksbridge Town Council, will conduct the official unveiling.
It comes after months of work and preparations to transform the old Next unit. The move has also created 40 full and part-time jobs.
The store, which is spread over two floors, will provide a selection of the home, leisure and garden retailer’s most popular products from statement lighting and stylish home accessories to leisure products for arts & crafts, gardening and pet care.
The Stocksbridge store will also include a Christmas shop selling trees, decorations, lights and other festive goods.
Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 8pm, and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.