The Range to open new store in Sheffield - with 40 new jobs

The British home, leisure and gardens retailer will be opening its new Stocksbridge store at Fox Valley on Friday, October 29, at 9am.

Councillor Joe Staniforth, the deputy mayor of Stocksbridge Town Council, will conduct the official unveiling.

It comes after months of work and preparations to transform the old Next unit. The move has also created 40 full and part-time jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Range.

The store, which is spread over two floors, will provide a selection of the home, leisure and garden retailer’s most popular products from statement lighting and stylish home accessories to leisure products for arts & crafts, gardening and pet care.

The Stocksbridge store will also include a Christmas shop selling trees, decorations, lights and other festive goods.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 8pm, and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.