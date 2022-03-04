The Cribs at O2 Academy in Sheffield: Ticket details, setlist, stage times and parking for tonight's gig

So if you’re heading to the gig, we’ve put together this handy guide of everything you need to know.

Who are The Cribs?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cribs are playing in Sheffield on Friday night.

The Cribs are an English three-piece indie band from Wakefield and consists of twins Gary and Ryan Jarman and their younger brother Ross Jarman.

Formed in 2001, the band emerged as part of the burgeoning indie rock scene on the mid noughties alongside their contemporaries Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys and Kasabian.

They have gone on to release eight albums and a number of notable singles including Men’s Needs, which peaked at number 17 on the UK Singles Chart.

This latest tour is in support of their new album Night Network, which reaches number 19 on the UK Album Chart.

Where are The Cribs playing in Sheffield and what time will they take to the stage?

The Cribs are playing at the O2 Academy in Arundel Gate, Sheffield, tonight.

No stage time has been revealed yet but doors open at 6.30pm and there is a curfew at 10pm.

Expect them to hit the stage at about 8.30pm.

Who is supporting The Cribs?

Doncaster band The Blinders are supporting The Cribs at tonight’s show.

The band is made up of vocalist and guitarist Thomas Haywood, and bass guitarist Charlie McGough.

Formed in 2014, they are known for their energetic live performances and politically driven lyrics.

Their influences include Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop and Nick Cave.

They released their debut EP Hidden Horror Dance in 2016, followed by their first album Columbia in 2018.

Second LP Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath arrived in 2020.

Where can I park for The Cribs show in Sheffield tonight?

If you’re driving, the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park is Britannnia Parking, Arundel Gate, Sheffield. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2PN.

Can I still get tickets to see The Cribs in Sheffield?

Tickets are still showing as being available with Ticketmaster.

General admission tickets are priced at £29.40.

Visit https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/ for more information.

What is the setlist for The Cribs gig in Sheffield?

Judging by what they have played at recent gigs over the last year, this is likely to be the order of songs tonight.

Running Into You

I'm a Realist

Our Bovine Public

I'm Alright Me

Different Angle

Never Thought I’d Feel Again

I Don’t Know Who I Am

Burning for No-One

My Life Flashed Before My Eyes

Come On, Be a No-One

Swinging at Shadows

I've Tried Everything

Shoot the Poets

Screaming In Suburbia

Another Number

Diamond Girl

Siren Sing-Along

Leather Jacket Love Song

Be Safe

Mirror Kissers

Men's Needs