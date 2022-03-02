Here’s seven of our top picks.

Launch of Hidden Depths photo exhibition

Hidden Depths is a series of photographic portraits and stories which subverts stereotypes and shines a fresh light on older life. Visit the Yorkshire Artspace at Persistence Works, city centre, on Friday, March 4, 5-7pm. Free to attend. More information is available here www.eventbrite.co.uk

Catch saxophonist Martin Speake

Award winning saxophonist Martin Speake brings his quartet of top international jazz musicians to Sheffield. Catch him at Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, Crookes, on Friday, March 4, at 8pm. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz

Kelham Island walking tour

Discover the history of Kelham island on a two hour walking tour that brings to life one of Sheffield’s first industrial districts. Meet by the Bessemer Converter outside Kelham Island Museum, on Sunday, March 6, at 10.30am. Tickets are £10 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Bubble Tea Workshop

During this workshop, an experienced barista will guide you step-by-step in making your own bubble tea. Hosted at the Little Snack Bar 小食堂, on Devonshire Street, city centre. on Tuesday, March 8, from 11am to noon. Tickets are £11.37 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Rice at Studio Theatre

Nisha is a young hotshot executive working for Golden Fields, Australia’s largest producer of rice. Ambitious and headstrong, she’s determined to become the first female Indian CEO in Australia.

Yvette, an older Chinese migrant, is the cleaner who sees to Nisha’s desk. Yvette has her own entrepreneurial ambitions.

The two form a powerful – if unlikely – bond as they navigate the complexities of their lives and the world at large.

Catch the performance at Studio Theatre, Norfolk Street, city centre, on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9. For tickets and prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Creative fun at Weston Park Museum

Families are invited to ‘Get Stuck In!’ with their under 5s at this hands-on creative fun sessions at Weston Park Museum on Friday, March 4, from 10am to 12.30pm. Expect colouring and other play activities. It is free to attend and you can just drop in. For more information visit www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

The Cribs at 02 Academy

Back with their new eighth album, Night Network, expect wall-to-wall bangers with the songwriting, singing brothers.

Catch them at the O2 Academy, Arundel Gate, city centre, on Friday, March 4, at 6.30pm. Tickets are £28.90 available from www.seetickets.com

