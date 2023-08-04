The 11 activities Sheffield residents and visitors say you should do in the city when it rains

Forecasters expect torrential rain in Sheffield this weekend – and it’s right in the middle of the school holidays.

So we went out into the city centre to find out what residents of the city and visitors who come here often reckon the best things are to do when it’s raining across the city.

During a tour of the city centre, we interviewed people to ask them what they like doing when the weather turns wet – and we got a pretty wide range of answers.

Some of the suggestions would be great for families with children, but others are probably more geared to adults.

We have created a gallery below, explaining what residents thought and in many cases, what they like about the places they have suggested.

It might just help people find something to do during the wet weather.

2 . Go to the cinema Sheffield has several cinemas, at venues including the town centre, Centertainment near Don Valley, and Meadowhall. Tracey Lowes, was was visiting Sheffield city centre. She said: "That's always something that can be done." Catherine Parker, from Ecclesfield also suggested the cinema. Lowri Anderson from the city centre also suggested the cinema. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

3 . Go to a library Tracey Lowes thought libraries were a good thing to do when it's raining. She said: "There's libraries. .There are certain activities for small children in libraries." Picture: Mike Waistell, National World Photo: Mike Waistell staff Photo Sales

4 . Ice skating Sheffield city centre visitor Tray Lowes suggested going ice skating. Sheffield has a well known ice rink, at Ice Sheffield, on Coleridge Road. Picure: Dean Atkins, National World Photo: DEAN ATKINS Photo Sales

