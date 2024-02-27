Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Debts from the World Student Games in Sheffield - which ballooned to £658m - will finally be paid off next month.

Sheffield City Council says the outstanding amount will be cleared in March, 33 years after the legendary event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loans were taken out to build venues including the Don Valley Stadium, Ponds Forge International Sports Centre and Sheffield Arena. There was also money for non sporting sites including the Lyceum theatre.

The opening ceremony of the World Student Games at Don Valley Stadium in 1991.

The debt has been refinanced four times, and the council says the final cost will be £658m. In 2011 it revealed it was making repayments at £25m-a-year.

Council leader Tom Hunt said clearing the debt would be a "big milestone" and free up money to invest in leisure facilities.

He told the BBC: "This was an investment in the city's future made by the city to make sure we had world class leisure and entertainment facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thousands of people on a weekly basis are still enjoying those facilities.

"We're now looking to the future to think about how we can ensure we continue to have modern, accessible leisure facilities that mean we can compete on the national and international stage."