Stormzy at Utilita Arena Sheffield: Ticket details, setlist, stage times and parking for the eagerly-anticipated gig

Stormzy’s impassioned and devoted fan base will finally have chance to see the multi-award-winning performer in Sheffield after the previous dates of 16 September 2020 and 21 April 2021 were postponed.

As anticipation builds for the eagerly-awaited gig here we have pulled together a handy all you need to know guide.

Stormzy is due to to perform in Sheffield in March.

Who is Stormzy?

Stormzy is a 28-year-old London-based rapper who has so far released two albums – Gang Signs & Prayer and Heavy is the Head – both of which reached number one on the UK Album charts.

He was won numerous awards for his thought-provoking lyrics and music including Best Grime Act at the 2014 and 2015 MOBO Awards.

In the live sphere, Stormzy became the first British rapper to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

Who will the support act be for Stormzy?

He will be supported by special guest Rachael Anson, who is Stormzy’s sister and is also a talented DJ.

What time will Stormzy come on stage?

According to Utilita Arena Sheffield, stage times are as follows:-

Doors open: 6:30pmRachel Anson on stage: 7:30pmInterval: 8:30pmStormzy on stage: 9pmCurfew: 11pm

Where can I park for the Stormzy gig in Sheffield?

There is room for almost 1000 vehicles at the arena car parks, details below:-

Car Park A - Attercliffe RoadThis car park is on site and should be accessed through the entrance on Attercliffe Road (A6178). We recommend that you use this car park if you are travelling from M1 Junction 34, Meadowhall and the North.Car Park B - Broughton LaneThis car park is on site and should be accessed through the entrance on Broughton Lane (A6102). We recommend that you use this car park if you are travelling from the M1 Junction 33 and the South.Car Park D - Don Valley Grass BowlDependent upon the weather conditions there is a further over-flow car park next to the Arena in the Don Valley Bowl - Car Park D, the availability of this car park is dependent upon the weather (as it is a grass surface) and if in use you will be directed to this car park by the car park staff when you arrive. Car park D is locked 45 minutes after the end of the show.

Are tickets still available for the Stormzy gig in Sheffield?

Tickets are still showing as being available on the Arena website here:- https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/stormzy-sheffield-18-03-2022/event/3500577CA9643593

What will the setlist be for the Stormzy gig in Sheffield?

Judging by recent gigs this is what you can expect:-

Big Michael

Know Me From

Cold

First Things First

One Take Freestyle

Mr Skeng

Handsome

Return of the Rucksack

Audacity

Dunno

Body

Take Me Back to London

Crown

Own It

Rachael's Little Brother

Lessons

Rainfall

Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2

Big for Your Boots

Wiley Flow

Clash

Super Jack

Shut Up