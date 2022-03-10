Iconic British rapper Stormzy to perform next week at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Stormzy’s impassioned and devoted fan base will finally have chance to see the multi-award-winning performer in Sheffield after the previous dates of 16 September 2020 and 21 April 2021 were postponed. He will be supported by special guest Rachael Anson.

*** Original tickets remain valid for the new date, with limited tickets still available now from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk ***

Three years on from the release of his first album H.I.T.H, which symbolised the evolution of the Croydon MC and his meteoric rise to rap supremacy, Stormzy will be taking to the stage to perform his latest album Heavy is The Head which has received critical acclaim from national media outlets.

Stormzy is set to perform the long awaited rescheduled dates for his biggest ever UK tour, ‘Heavy is The Head’, arriving at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday 18 March 2022

In the live sphere, Stormzy has continued to grace the festival stages this summer headlining at Reading and Leeds - after breaking records back in 2019 when he became the first British Rapper to headline Glastonbury Festival.

