Markets, car boot sales and craft fairs for Spring Bank Holiday weekend, May 26 – 29
Sheffield Food Festival, Peace Gardens, May 26 – 29: Over 50 traders, 16 acts, two DJs and three special evening events will be held in Sheffield city centre by the Peace Garden this weekend. The festival – which attracts around 40,000 visitors each year – is a bustling exhibition of Sheffield’s flourishing food and drink scene.
Rex Market, Neepsend Lane, May 28, 11am – 4pm: A showcase of Kelham Island and Sheffield small-but-talented local businesses with street food and great drinks to enjoy in the sun.
Sheffield Vegan Market, The Moor, May 28, 10.30am – 4pm: The Sheffield Vegan Market comes to town just three Sundays throughout the year. As well as vegan food, it is home to craft brewers, ethical jewelers, sustainable goods and zero-waste businesses.
Dinnington Rugby Club Car Boot Sale, Lodge Lane, 7am: This local car boot is held every Sunday throughout summer (May to September). For more info, times or to sell, phone 07966 445452.