If you’re looking for a bargain this Easter or are just in need of a day out, here is a round up of markets and car boot sales in and around Sheffield.

Markets, car boot sales and craft fairs for Spring Bank Holiday weekend, May 26 – 29

Sheffield Food Festival, Peace Gardens, May 26 – 29: Over 50 traders, 16 acts, two DJs and three special evening events will be held in Sheffield city centre by the Peace Garden this weekend. The festival – which attracts around 40,000 visitors each year – is a bustling exhibition of Sheffield’s flourishing food and drink scene.

Rex Market, Neepsend Lane, May 28, 11am – 4pm: A showcase of Kelham Island and Sheffield small-but-talented local businesses with street food and great drinks to enjoy in the sun.

Here are a list of markets, car boot sales and craft fairs in Sheffield for this Spring Bank Holiday weekend (May 26 - 29). Picture: Ben Harrison

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Vegan Market, The Moor, May 28, 10.30am – 4pm: The Sheffield Vegan Market comes to town just three Sundays throughout the year. As well as vegan food, it is home to craft brewers, ethical jewelers, sustainable goods and zero-waste businesses.