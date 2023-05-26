News you can trust since 1887
Spring Bank Holiday Sheffield: Markets, car boots and fairs to enjoy in the sun in Sheffield this weekend

If you’re looking for a bargain this Easter or are just in need of a day out, here is a round up of markets and car boot sales in and around Sheffield.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 26th May 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:28 BST

Markets, car boot sales and craft fairs for Spring Bank Holiday weekend, May 26 – 29

Sheffield Food Festival, Peace Gardens, May 26 – 29: Over 50 traders, 16 acts, two DJs and three special evening events will be held in Sheffield city centre by the Peace Garden this weekend. The festival – which attracts around 40,000 visitors each year – is a bustling exhibition of Sheffield’s flourishing food and drink scene.

Rex Market, Neepsend Lane, May 28, 11am – 4pm: A showcase of Kelham Island and Sheffield small-but-talented local businesses with street food and great drinks to enjoy in the sun.

Here are a list of markets, car boot sales and craft fairs in Sheffield for this Spring Bank Holiday weekend (May 26 - 29). Picture: Ben HarrisonHere are a list of markets, car boot sales and craft fairs in Sheffield for this Spring Bank Holiday weekend (May 26 - 29). Picture: Ben Harrison
    Sheffield Vegan Market, The Moor, May 28, 10.30am – 4pm: The Sheffield Vegan Market comes to town just three Sundays throughout the year. As well as vegan food, it is home to craft brewers, ethical jewelers, sustainable goods and zero-waste businesses.

    Dinnington Rugby Club Car Boot Sale, Lodge Lane, 7am: This local car boot is held every Sunday throughout summer (May to September). For more info, times or to sell, phone 07966 445452.

