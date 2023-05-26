Sheffield Food Festival returns today - and kicks off a packed summer full of fun events

Sheffield’s biggest free event is on the menu later this month - and it kick-starts a packed calendar of festivals, markets, races and fairs.

The Sheffield Food Festival returns to the city centre over the upcoming bank holiday weekend, from May 26-29. And there is a fresh approach to the feast thanks to new organisers Swans Events, who took over earlier this year.

Cementing Sheffield’s place on the culinary map as its food and drink scene continues to garner national attention, the festival is the city’s largest free-to-attend event. It tempts tens of thousands of visitors to indulge in a glorious selection of food and drink.

“Naturally, the festival has a strong foodie fanbase, but the amazing range of producers, traders and entertainment widens its appeal,” said Noemi Antonelli, managing director and producer at Swans Events.

Sheffield Food Festival is set to return. Picture: Ben Harrison

“After three months of hard work with the local community, we’re excited to make it happen and use 2023 as a really great base to continue developing the festival and representing diversity in the city.”

This year’s festival will be split into four areas with more than 50 traders.

There is the street food section with ready-to-devour delights including pizzas, crepes, Dutch cuisine and Caribbean fusion; the artisan market featuring locally made preserves, pickles, cheeses, bread and liquor; plus the info village and main stage and bar.

It all takes place across the Peace Gardens, St Paul’s Parade, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square, Pinstone Street and Winter Gardens. Organisers have also introduced three special evening acts to the lineup, including Drag Bingo and a Steel City Quiz Night.

There are plenty of events taking place in Sheffield this summer.

Sheffield city centre is set to host dozens of incredible events this year. And the team at Sheffield Business Improvement District has compiled this list of some of the best to help shine a spotlight on the city’s bustling entertainment scene.

If food is your thing, then Sheffield Vegan Market also takes place this month on May 28. It will take over the Moor with an exciting collective of independent and eco-focused stallholders. Whether vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian or eco-conscious, there will be something for all.

On June 18, the popular Pollen Market is also back.

Blossoming into life on the third Sunday of every month, it is a must-attend event for market lovers, floral fans and the green-fingered alike.

Sheffield is set for a whole host of events this summer. Picture: Ben Harrison

An inner-city flower market, its stalls sprout up along the Grey to Green corridor in Sheffield’s Castlegate District to deliver a celebration of all things botanical alongside live entertainment and street food.

Pollen event coordinator Loz Barker said: “It’s become known as somewhat of a hidden gem of the city, attracting around 3,500 visitors each month, with people who have come from as far as Cheshire and Manchester previously.

“Plus we get traders travelling from the likes of Hull and Manchester.”

“The market has a really wholesome, uplifting vibe, and we aim to mix things up with different entertainment, street performers and initiatives each month.

“Over the summer, this will include Morris dancers and stilt walkers along with our collaborative Pollen playlist and our ‘Wonky Flower Shop’ selling ‘imperfect’ plants and produce at reduced prices.”

June is a busy month for festivals in Sheffield.

One of the best known is DocFest, which takes place across multiple city centre venues from June 14-19.

Back with a jam-packed programme of engaging screenings, masterclasses and discussions, its landmark 30th edition promises to spark inspiration and debate at multiple venues.

In addition to a lineup of 100+ film screenings - including European and world premieres – documentary devotees can enjoy a host of innovative exhibitions, immersive installations and thought-provoking panel discussions.

In the same week is Migration Matters Festival, a growing celebration of diversity.

It exists to highlight the positive impact migration and refugees have in Sheffield through a vibrant mixture of events. This year’s ambitious lineup includes 60 events covering theatre, music, food, art and dance, plus, for the first time, children-specific events, all operating on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

The festival runs June 16-24 and is held across well-known city venues, including The Crucible and Showroom Cinema.

Everyone knows about Tramlines - Sheffield’s epic music festival - which takes place from July 21-23 this year. But The Fringe at Tramlines is in the city centre, and if you haven’t secured tickets to the main event, it is free.

Head to Devonshire Green and the Peace Gardens for family-friendly festival vibes via outdoor stages, pubs and other venues. Sheffield BID is proud to fund the fringe as part of the biggest party of the year.

Families will also love Sheffield by the Seaside, when the land-locked city gets its very own beach. Dig out your bucket and spade and head to the Peace Gardens between July 27 and August 29 for all the (free to attend) fun of the coast.

There will be fairground rides, giant sandpits, traditional seaside fare and paddling in the Peace Garden fountains.

One of the newest celebrations in Sheffield is the Float Along Festival, returning on September 23. Having smashed its inaugural event in 2022, this year’s festival will once again bring a mix of post-punk and psychedelic rock acts, as well as the best in indie and alternative music. Live performances will take place at multiple venues, including music-fan-favourites The Leadmill, Sidney & Matilda and Corporation.

Runners will be on their marks for success at this year’s Sheffield 10K, which starts on Arundel Gate on September 24. The route climbs up Ecclesall Road, heading out towards Bingham Park before looping back on itself to finish back bang smack in the centre. It’s a great way to set yourself a physical challenge and raise money for a Sheffield charity.

Finally, from October 13-15 there is the No Bounds Festival. This is a high-energy weekend of music, art and technology featuring everything from immersive workshops to all-night parties. Its ‘rave central’ base is located at Hope Works on Sussex Road, offering full-on carnival feels over five stages, plus inventive events will take place at multiple city-centre venues.

See the full list of Sheffield city centre events at https://sheffieldcitycentre.com/blog