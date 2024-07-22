South Yorkshire Total Wipeout-style inflatable water park set to open daily through school holidays

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:18 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 10:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The water park is set to open every day after a successful run of weekends.

Aquapark Doncaster, based at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides and runways.

From Wednesday (July 24) until until early September, it will be open to guests every day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michele Parnham, general manager of Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, said: “This is a really popular attraction, and we know how much families from Doncaster and further afield love to enjoy the water.

Aquapark DoncasterAquapark Doncaster
Aquapark Doncaster | Aquapark Doncaster

“We introduced some new elements to the aquapark last year including a skyrocket and giant trampoline which were very well received.

“The inflatable course, along with all the other exciting activities that we have at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, are a perfect way for families to get adventurous and have fun together.”

Online bookings are now being taken for the Aquapark.

Subscribe To The Star’s free newsletter

The centre also offers a campsite and activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddle-boarding, open water swimming, climbing, archery and even axe-throwing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sessions for the Aquapark last 60 minutes including a 10-minute compulsory safety briefing, and cost £19 when booked online in advance or £20 for on-site bookings on the day.

Participants must be over the age of seven, able to swim and at least 122cm tall. Children aged seven to nine must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Related topics:AquaParkSouth YorkshireParticipantsDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice