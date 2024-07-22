South Yorkshire Total Wipeout-style inflatable water park set to open daily through school holidays
Aquapark Doncaster, based at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides and runways.
From Wednesday (July 24) until until early September, it will be open to guests every day.
Michele Parnham, general manager of Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, said: “This is a really popular attraction, and we know how much families from Doncaster and further afield love to enjoy the water.
“We introduced some new elements to the aquapark last year including a skyrocket and giant trampoline which were very well received.
“The inflatable course, along with all the other exciting activities that we have at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, are a perfect way for families to get adventurous and have fun together.”
Online bookings are now being taken for the Aquapark.
The centre also offers a campsite and activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddle-boarding, open water swimming, climbing, archery and even axe-throwing.
Sessions for the Aquapark last 60 minutes including a 10-minute compulsory safety briefing, and cost £19 when booked online in advance or £20 for on-site bookings on the day.
Participants must be over the age of seven, able to swim and at least 122cm tall. Children aged seven to nine must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
