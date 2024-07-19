These photos give you an idea of what to expect at the summer attraction, which is back for a second year running, with bosses at the Sheffield shopping centre saying it’s bigger and better value for money this time around.

A rollercoaster, a helter skelter, waltzers and dodgems are just some of the rides awaiting visitors to the pop-up theme park in Meadowhall’s Orange Car Park, where children can also enjoy water zorbing, bumper boats and bungee trampolines.

The AquaSplash waterpark boasts three inflatable children’s pools and water slides, while you can relax or play in the sand at the Beach Retreat, where refreshments range from ice creams and slushies to cocktails, beers and wines.

There will be live music and other entertainment to keep visitors of all ages entertained.

Meadowhall's Summer Beach Club will be open every day from 12pm to 9pm throughout the school holidays, until Monday, September 1.

Tickets will cost £2, with free entry after 6pm. Admission to the AquaSplash zone is priced at £6 for a 50-minute session, and the rides and other activities are priced separately.

Reviews last year were mixed, with one visitor calling it a ‘lovely day out’ but others complaining that the rides were too expensive. It had an average rating of 2.6/5 from seven Google reviews.

For more information, and to book, visit: https://www.summerbeachclub.co.uk/.

