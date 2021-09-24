Sleepovers at Gulliver's Valley on offer for children and their families this autumn

Gully Town Tots, which offers toddlers and pre-school children access to the Gully Town indoor play areas and mini farm, is back on selected term-time dates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

But now the Rotherham resort is also offering new ‘super tots’ sleepovers, giving youngsters and their parents and carers the chance to extend the fun.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We can't wait to welcome little ones and their parents and carers to Gully Town Tots sessions again and now they can have even more fun with our Super Tots Sleepovers.

Gulliver's Valley is offering new super tots sleepovers, giving tots and their parents and carers the chance to extend the fun.

"They are designed especially for pre-schoolers with plenty to keep them entertained and the added excitement of an adventurous sleepover. This will be a short break full of fun and adventure for tots and their families."

The special sleepover package features an in-room breakfast bag for every guest, including a pastry, fruit, muffin and fruit juice. From 10am to 2pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Gully Town Tots will be open with indoor rides for toddlers, an interactive play area and Gully Town Golf.

The YooHoo™ Playzone and Gully's Mini Farm will also be available for little ones to enjoy, and everyone's favourite Very Hungry Caterpillar will be making a special appearance.

The magic continues in the evening with children's entertainment from 5pm-7pm including singalongs with YooHOO and storytelling with milk and cookies.

Lunch and dinner are available to purchase.

After an exciting day, bedtime will be anything but a chore with several unique themed accommodation options. Parents and carers can treat their tots to a sleepover in accommodation including the Princess Suite, Captains Den and Lost World Lodge.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, when the park is closed, families can relax in their accommodation or visit nearby Rother Valley Country Park. There are a wide range of family activities, from fishing and water sports to mountain biking and an animal farm.

The short breaks start from £79.

For more information on Gully Town Tots, visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/gully-town-tots