The theme park and resort will celebrate Grandparents' Weekend on October 2 and 3, with a special offer which will see two grandparents receive free entry into Gulliver's Valley when accompanied by at least one full paying person.

This is the first ever Grandparents Weekend to be held at Gulliver’s Valley Resort and organisers say it will give them an opportunity to spoil their grandkids with a ‘fantastic day out’.

Gulliver's Valley offers a range of rides and attractions to suit all generations. For those who prefer a gentler experience, there are rides like the Toyland Ferris Wheel and Gully Town Carousel.

For thrill-seekers and daredevils there are rides like The Gyrosaur and Grand Prix Racers, which are sure to set pulses racing.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: "Grandparents Weekend is one of our favourite events and we're looking forward to welcoming grandparents and their grandchildren to Gulliver's Valley.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to enjoy some magical moments together that will live long in the memory."

Gulliver’s Valley opened in July 2020 and is the fourth theme park in the Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts family.

The attraction, aimed at children between the ages of two and 13-years-old, is based on 250 acres of land and has a variety of onsite accommodation available including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Den’s, Mermaid Den’s alongside Western Cabins, Lost World Lodges and the impressive Megalodon Lodge.

It also houses more than 30 rides and attractions, including an Apache Falls ride, full-size diggers, the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship and a Lost Jurassic World area and there are exciting plans to cater for a wide range of events and activities.

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is a family run business headed by Julie Dalton, daughter of Ray Phillips who opened the first park, Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath in 1978. The other parks are Gulliver’s World in Warrington and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes which also boasts a Dinosaur and Farm Park.