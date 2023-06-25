Sheffield things to do: The best places for a family day out in the Steel City from Manor Lodge to Endcliffe Park
The summer holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to find days out to keep the kids busy.
Published 25th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST The Star asked its readers for the best places for a family day out in Sheffield, and got some ringing endorsements in response.
From the exceptional routes of
Botanical Gardens leading to Forge Dam, to the simple pleasures of lunch at the Rhubarb Shed Cafe in Manor Lodge, these are the best days out according to Star readers that you can try this summer. We asked The Star's readers for the best places for a family day out in Sheffield, and they did not disappoint. In a glowing and very welcome general endorsement, reader Richard Henderson wrote: "Sheffield has many great places for families to enjoy. Our beautiful parks, city farms, museum's, art galleries, woodlands and beautiful countryside all around the edge of our city. Sheffield is a great place." Pictured above is also Whinfell Quarry, one of the best hidden gems in the city. Dato Khan also gave a ringing endorsement of Sheffield, writing: "Spoilt for choice with parks, from Graves Park to Firth Park, Millhouses to High Hazels to Hillsborough! Great outdoor areas like the Botanical gardens or 10 minute drive from Totley is Stanage Edge & Foxhouse where you can walk for miles and see stunning scenery!" Manor Lodge is one of Sheffield's most treasured historic sites with beautiful wildflower meadows, the culturally rich manor itself and the beloved Rhubarb Shed Cafe (but remember to book your table).
Star reader Becca Hopkinson recommended it as a day out, "especially when all the flowers are in bloom. Rhubarb shed Cafe sells amazing food up there too." Sheffield Botanical Gardens is the jewel in the crown of Ecclesall Road and a hugely popular free day out for any visitor. Take in the gorgeous flower beds and nip to Ecclesall Road or the onsite cafe for a refuel.
Star reader Becca Hopkinson recommended Botanical Gardens as a day out as the start of a big walk to Endcliffe Park and all the way out to Forge Dam. Just outside Sheffield in Rotherham, Magna Science Adventure Centre is colossal in scale and packed with exciting hands-on experiments to inspire inquisitive minds of all ages. Star Reader Julie Myers said: "Magna is a great place to visit." Rother Valley Country Park includes areas of open water, grassland, woodland as well as footpaths, bridleways, as well as the means to hire more fun leisure equipment from the Activity Centre.
Star reader Robert Salter added that Rother valley was also a great for a barbecue as he did with his friends and family last week. Surprise View and the whole of the Peak District is only 20 minutes out of Sheffield and is the envy of every other city who don't have access to such amazing natural beauty.
Star reader Lorraine Concannon added that "the road going to the Peaks just outside Sheffield" is just as much a part of the experience. Endcliffe Park would be a brilliant rural forest area if it was in any other down, but here in Sheffield its just one of our many amazing parks right in the city. Star reader Dave Roberts added that Endcliffe Park was a great starting point to then walk out to Forge Dam. "Add in Botanics." Millhouses Park is stuffed with great things to do with the family, including an interactive play area and the Splash! project on the site of the old lido, as well as the Fishway Project to see natural wildlife. Picture: Andrew Roe
Amanda Whiteley endorsed it by writing: "With young kids, Millhouses is a good place to keep them busy for a day."