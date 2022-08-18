Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hot summer weather finally is beginning to die down as September approaches once again, and it can be hard finding and planning new activities to keep everyone on their toes, entertained.

So to make it easier, here are 9 things which will gurantee you an exciting time out in Sheffield whether you are having fun solo or with friends and family.

9. Where do we draw the line?

Manish Harijan presents Where Do We Draw The Line? Which is an exhibition of new paintings exploring migration, memory, and mythology.

Drawing on his experiences growing up in Nepal and the culture shock of moving to the UK, Manish fuses Eastern and Western imagery. His work is a cultural mixing pot that includes pop icons, mythological deities and personal artefacts.

The event is taking place from 29 July 2022 — Sunday 21 August 2022 at the Yorkshire Artspace from midday to 5pm.

8. Spy School

One top summer holiday pick for this week would be RivelinCo's fun and exciting holiday club for children aged 7–10 where the kids can take part in group games, puzzles and challenges on an outdoor adventure around Hillsborough Park.

Every session is different from the last and you can book your child onto a single day, or for the whole week.

The running days are from 16 August 2022 – 19 August from 1pm to 5pm.

It costs £20 per day – with lunch included or £15 per day – without lunch, It is free for children eligible for free school meals.

7. Circus Skills Workshop

Another top summer holiday pick for this week would also be RivelinCo’s circus skills club for ages 11–15 to try out skills in Hillsborough Park where the kids can have a go at different fun circus activities and leave with some new talents to show off.

It will run on Saturday 20 August 2022 at 10am – 4pm

It costs £25 – with lunch included and £20 – without lunch included, it is free for children eligible for free school meals.

6. Kevin Bridges

Performing at Sheffield City Hall on 19 August to 22 August, the popular comedian, Kevin Bridges will take to the stage by returning with his hotly-anticipated new show, ‘‘The Overdue Catch-Up’.

Tickets cost £35.70 and are now on sale – You can book tickets here: Kevin Bridges: The Overdue Catch-Up

5. National Video Game Museum

This summer Holiday the National Videogame Museum are encouraging family and friends to Play Together with new games, new activities and new workshops.

In time for summer, the museum is introducing new exhibits, bringing the total number of playable games to over 100, visitors can play rare games handpicked by Nintendo legend Masayuki Uemura or compete together in the new multiplayer Playtime exhibit, featuring Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Mario Party 6 and way more.

The event will be running from Monday 25 July – Sunday 4 September.

4. Nope

Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. And now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror, Nope.

The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, who is joined by Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to a chilling discovery.

You can book this film at The Light and The Showroom.

3. Sheffield Puzzle Treasure Hunt

The Great Game Treasure Hunt Sheffield is a unique outdoor treasure hunt. You are given a treasure map, compass and clues to find your way along the route.

If you are successful you will reveal where to draw the X on your treasure map to show the location of your treasure - a great pub!

And as a treat you will receive discount off your bill.

2. Alpaca Trekking

A brand new alpaca trekking experience along a scenic woodland will be coming to Graves Park on August 20.

During the trekking session the organisers will meet trekkers at the farm to which visitors will be introduced to the parks herd of llamas and alpacas. Visitors will get a short health and safety briefing before being shown all the do’s and don’ts of what to do with an alpaca or llama – They will then match you with your perfect llama or alpaca.

To trek an alpaca the cost is £26 and if visitors would like to share an alpaca between 2 people, they are advised to book one ticket and then an additional £5 ticket.

1. Peak District Treasure Hunt

The Great Game Treasure Hunt Peak District is another unique outdoor treasure hunt similar and hosted by the organizers who have made the Sheffield Treasure hunt.

You are given a treasure map, compass and clues to find your way along the route and the hunt will lead you around the Peak District taking in all its famous landmarks and explaining a little bit of its history along the way.