We’ve taken a look through some of the best places to visit and activities you can do in and around Sheffield this summer so you will never be short of somewhere to go for a family day out.
1. IKEA Summer Funhouse
IKEA Sheffield is hosting a free Summer Funhouse event, with activities to help kids and adults alike make the most of the school holidays. From 11th July until 14th August, there will be a number of drop-in and bookable sessions hosted by IKEA co-workers, including a treasure hunt and design competition. Customers can also access in store offers across children’s ranges and in the IKEA restaurant.
Photo: IKEA
2. Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Take a walk with your family on the wild side at the heart of Yorkshire with a visit to Yorkshire Wildlife Park, home to more than 300 amazing animals. It’s the only place in England where you can see polar bears! With indoor and outdoor play areas for your kids to explore, plus cafes and shops in Safari Village where you can grab something tasty to refuel your energy, Yorkshire Wildlife Park is perfect for a whole day of family fun.
Photo: YWLP
3. Peak District Lead Mining Museum
Peak District Lead Mining Museum gives you a great chance to explore the fascinating history of the lead mining industry in Derbyshire, and of the families who did this gruelling work to make a living. There are a number of collections to explore, including documents, maps and photographs, pumping engines and devices that remove water from mines, and items that were used to move minerals underground and up to the surface. They also have thousands of minerals and rocks to discover in the Howie mineral collection, there are so many that they cannot all be displayed.
Photo: Daniel Bosworth
4. Kelham Island Museum
Kelham Island Museum was opened in 1982 to house the objects, pictures and archive material representing Sheffield's industrial story. It is a perfect family day out to explore the new look Museum amidst the sights and sounds of industrial Sheffield. You can wander through the interactive galleries telling the story from light trades and skilled workmanship to mass production.
Photo: Scott Merrylees