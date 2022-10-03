Sheffield Tattoo Festival: Best photos as more than 2,000 ink enthusiasts attend Kelham Island event
Tattoo artists and fans alike flocked to Kelham Island for the first ever Sheffield Tattoo Festival.
More than 2,000 tattoo enthusiasts headed to Peddler Warehouse on Saturday and Sunday for the new event, from the team behind Peddler Market and Pollen: Inner-City Flower Market.
Several industry-leading artists travelled up from London, including Ashley Tyson, Chantay Blue and Emily Malice, but there was a great local representation too, with the likes of Andre Rosa, Freyja Smyth and Brad Leander, all from Sheffield, present.
As well as the opportunity to get tattoos and piercings on site, at the 7,500 square foot ex-industrial warehouse, there was a range of stalls selling lifestyle brands, clothing, art and sustainability products and local independent food and drink
outlets.
“We were finding that Kelham Island was becoming the unofficial tattoo quarter, with the likes of Andre Rosa, Heavy Heart Studio and Tenacious Studio around the corner,” said Luke Hood, Peddler’s marketing manager.
“We thought it would be a good time to use our expertise at Peddler in events to put on a celebration and showcase local artists and it fits with the Peddler audience.
“We wanted to ensure that all the artists were representing things that tie into the Peddler ethos.
“We have a lot of female artists and lots of LGBT representation as well.”
Two DJs provided great music to reflect the laid-back, chilled vibe over the weekend, whilst the bar was busy serving local ales and IPAs from Neepsend Brewery and other local brewers.
“It’s been a great weekend and it’s been good to meet new people,” said Brad Leander.
“It’s my first convention and Niall’s (co-owner of Heavy Heart Studio) second one. It’s nice to put your work out there to a wide range of people who can see it first hand and not just scroll past it on social media.”
Plans are already under way for the next Sheffield Tattoo Festival which will once again be held at Peddler’s Warehouse on March 25 and March 26 next year.
For more information and to buy tickets for the next festival in 2023, visit: www.sheffieldtattoofestival.com.