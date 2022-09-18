Falon Cooper, aged 37, had planned to get the brilliant body art done when it was the Queen's platinum jubilee earlier this year but never got round to it.

But after her death, she had the amazing, life-like tribute to the late Queen - based on a portrait of her as a younger woman - inked on her right thigh over six painstaking hours.

Amazing portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II tattooed on the right thigh of Falon Cooper.

She said: "I've got other tattoos and I wanted the Queen anyway and it is something that I have been thinking about for a while with her jubilee.

"I was exploring the option of maybe having a tattooed version of her, but with recent events I just thought that that was a little inappropriate.

"So I just went ahead and got a simple portrait of her as she is, because she doesn't need to be tarnished up with tattoos - she is pretty much incredible as she is.

Falon from Knutsford, Cheshire, added: "It's not necessarily that I'm a fan of the royals, but it's the Queen.

"I'm not a royalist but I did take my family down to London over the weekend and went and laid some flowers. It's just respectful - she's basically Great Britain."

Award-winning tattoo artist Alessio Catanzani, of Redemption Tattoo Studio in Sheffield, said it was an 'immense honour' to capture the Queen's likeness.

Alessio said: "I think it was an immense honour to tattoo the queen in this very important period.

"I am so happy that people have liked it after all the effort that has been made in making this."

Falon said: "I knew that it would be incredible because Alessio was doing it, there was no doubt as he is an amazing artist.

"When he finished it, I was just so pleased with it."