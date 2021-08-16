Sheffield summer of live music continues with Leadmill music trails and two festivals
Live music returns to Sheffield with a host of great gigs and festivals in the city as part of the Summer in the Outdoor City programme to reignite the live events industry.
On Saturday August 21 and 28, the Leadmill presents Sheffield Music Trails, offering a unique opportunity to catch some of the finest artists in the UK performing for free at a selection of the city’s independent venues. Details at leadmill.co.uk/2021/08/04/sheffield-music-trails
The UK’s biggest reggae festival is coming to an outdoor space on Milton Street, Sheffield on August 29 complete with carnival dances, traditional Caribbean food stalls, pop-up rum stands and a huge reggae lineup including General Levy, Mad Professor, Mungos HiFi + Solo Banton, Sinai Soundsystem and The Marley Revival Experience. Get tickets for Sheffield Reggae Festival on eventbrite.co.uk
Open-air rock returns to the Don Valley with Rockin the Bowl over three days on September 10-12. The line-up includes Doro, Massive Wagons, Skam, Bad Touch, Florence Black, Sons of Liberty, Cats in Space, Hollowstar, Collateral and JOANovArc.
Into the autumn, Sensoria Festival (October 1-9) presents a unique mix of live performance, film screenings, installations, exhibitions across Sheffield in a variety of unusual venues.
Returning with a full-capacity venue, No Bounds will take place at Kelham Island Museum and Hope Works on October 15-17, offering electronic sounds and music along with visual arts, poetry and workshops
Live music returned to the city in a big way with Tramlines, one of the first of the UK’s summer music festivals to take place, marking a landmark moment for Sheffield and the live events industry.
To learn more about The Outdoor City and summer events, visit theoutdoorcity.co.uk