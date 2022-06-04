The National Emergency Services Museum’s (NESM) Victorian home is the venue for its very first steampunk event, Steamers and Scallywags.

The weekend has been more than two years in the making, after the initial attempt to host the event fell victim to Covid closures in 2020.

Steampunk is a genre inspired by Victorian science fiction with its bonkers inventions and stories, taking the tales of authors like HG Wells and Jules Verne and bringing them to life in the form of creative costumes and wacky gadgets that combine the old with the new.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steampunk comes to the museum next weekend

The museum, on West Bar in Sheffield, will be packed with themed activities for all the family to enjoy.

There will be musical entertainment from 50s-inspired Full Moon Frieda, singer/songwriter Sophie Anna and Sheriff Ants Trepreneur.

Parrots and Pirates will be bringing their flying and handling experience to the museum and there will be a chance to explore amazing inventions courtesy of Barcroft Laboratories and Peter Harrow, meet some animals in the Dark Menagerie and enjoy the magical Memorabubble.

Unsurprisingly for a museum that boasts a collection of historic vehicles, there will be some four-wheeled creations on display including steampunk sensation Sprocket the hot rod.

Visitors will also be able to view NESM’s latest acquisition, a 1902 steam fire engine which has only recently been donated to the museum.

There will be a tea-duelling station – a steampunk staple – and refreshments will be provided by Sheffield’s own Vintro Bar.

The museum’s former fire, police and ambulance station will be full of visitors dressed up in steampunk finery.

Holly Gosling, NESM’s curator, said, ‘We’re so pleased to finally be able to host our first steampunk event after Covid put paid to it in 2020.

"Our Victorian home is the perfect to place to host it too, so it should be an amazing atmosphere, especially as we are encouraging everyone to dress up if they can. We think we’ve got something for everyone, from steampunk aficionados to families looking for a great day out.”