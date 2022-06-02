New bar to deliver ‘great drinks, great bartenders and great music’ opens in the heart of Sheffield

The exciting, new and independent Cheap Dates Dive Bar is located on the Orchard Terrace overlooking the Square, and is set to set to serve ‘draught beer, strong cocktails and the best music you’ve ever heard’, according to their team - with a 2am finish on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Launched by the Group behind the original chicken & craft beer spot, LuckyFox on Division Street, the Bamboo Door Tiki Bar in Leopold Square and Terrace Goods, already established in Orchard Square, Cheap Dates takes its inspiration from the States, where Dive Bars offer craft and crispy beers on tap and a wide variety of ‘weird and wonderful’ cans of independent beer and ciders in the fridges.

Commenting on the launch, owner Richard Ledger, said: “The bar will be an authentic, ‘divey’ retreat and the perfect hang-out spot whether it be afternoon or late night.

A great place to sit out and enjoy the summer sunshine

"A true dive to us is somewhere a young couple, a crypto bro, an Instagram influencer, a 9 to 5’er, a university student, a retired grandmother, a group of pals - or whomever - can come together in a venue for a drink and to be social.

"Ultimately, a dive bar is the great equaliser regardless of background or budget. It’s just great drinks, served by a great bartender, and great music."

The bar features a retro pinball machine, bar stools, booth seats and a few comfortable corners to while away your evenings soaking up the vibes.

Inside the new bar

Cheap Date revellers can also expect a journey through country, classic rock and 80's classics on the sound-system until the early hours.

Commenting on the new venue, Orchard Square Manager Shay Murray said: "We are delighted to welcome Cheap Dates to our line-up of 30 retail brands, independents and food and drink establishments at Orchard Square, offering visitors an ever growing range of places to shop, eat, drink and enjoy.