3. Magna Mayhem - Magna Science Adventure Centre

Visit Magna Science Adventure Centre during the half term for Magna Mayhem - an indoor world of adventure where kids can bounce, boing, jump, dance, hop, slide and let off steam. This indoor play facility is aimed at under 11s, but children up to 15 are welcome. There is also an under 5s session just for the little ones and a special educational needs session for anyone who prefers a calmer environment. Head to https://www.visitmagna.co.uk/magna-mayhem/

Photo: Google Maps