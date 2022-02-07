We’ve rounded up some of the best things to do in and around Sheffield this February half term to keep the whole family entertained.
There are lots of fun and engaging activities to take part in, from a dinosaur-themed trail at the Tropical Butterfly House to a workshop about Whales at Weston Park Museum, plus many others.
Undefined: readMore
1. Sheffield Invents at Kelham Island Museum
Join Kelham Island Museum on Monday, February 14, for a hands-on workshop for the whole family. Using the resources in the pop-up maker space, you will be able to create, tinker, test and modify to invent your own machine. The event starts at noon and finishes at 3 pm.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. nsst-31-01-22-Dino Trail-nmsy-upload.jpg
These are some of the best events and activities taking place during the February school holidays
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Magna Mayhem - Magna Science Adventure Centre
Visit Magna Science Adventure Centre during the half term for Magna Mayhem - an indoor world of adventure where kids can bounce, boing, jump, dance, hop, slide and let off steam. This indoor play facility is aimed at under 11s, but children up to 15 are welcome. There is also an under 5s session just for the little ones and a special educational needs session for anyone who prefers a calmer environment. Head to https://www.visitmagna.co.uk/magna-mayhem/
Photo: Google Maps
4. Bodacious Butterflies & Marvellous Moths at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet
Head to Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet on Friday, February 18, for a workshop about Butterflies and Moths. At this workshop, you can look at taxidermied butterflies and moths and can make your own dolly-peg moth or butterfly to take home. The event starts at noon and finishes at 3 pm.
Photo: Dean Atkins