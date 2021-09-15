These are the roads that will be closed for the Sheffield Half Marathon and Sheffield 10K runs

Thousands of runners will head to the city on Sunday, September 26 for the races – but they will also bring road closures affecting people across the city.

This year both runs are taking place on the same day. Both will raise money for charity.

The races, postponed last year, are organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

Sheffield 10k in aid of the Jane Tomlinson Foundation

Run For All is warning a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

Road closures will begin at 4am on the Sunday morning and will affect roads including Arundel Gate, Pinstone Street, Norfolk Street, Surrey Street and Furnival Gate.

Both events will start and finish on Arundel Gate this year with the Half Marathon starting at 9am followed by the 10K which will begin at 1.30pm.

Each will follow a similar route along Arundel Gate, Charter Row and Ecclesall road with the Half Marathon continuing along Knowle Lane, Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Hathersage Road, Limb Lane and Ecclesall Road South.

The A621 (Abbeydale Road) and A57 (Manchester Road) will remain open throughout the event as an alternative to the A625 Ecclesall Road/Ecclesall Road South.

The Half Marathon road closures up to Ecclesall Road/Rustlings Road will be in place until 1pm.

The 10K starting at 1.30pm will follow the same initial route to the half marathon from the city centre along to Ecclesall Road.

Entrants will then run along Rustlings Road, Graham Road, Riverdale Road, Endcliffe Vale Road and Brocco Bank before heading back to an exciting city centre finish on Arundel Gate.

The 10K road closures will be in place until 3.30pm with the whole of Ecclesall re-opened for 3.45pm.

The closures around the city centre including Arundel Gate and Norfolk Street will be in place until 6pm.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Run For All’s head of events, said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators. Every effort is made to keep road closures to a minimum but, with an events of this size, some are inevitable.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused.”