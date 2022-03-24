Here are some of the best golf clubs in the city where you could become a member. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Sheffield Golf Clubs: The 11 best golf clubs in Sheffield - including Hallamshire and Abbeydale

As we head into spring, you might be looking to get the clubs back out and head onto the course for a round of golf.

By Kian Rains
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:08 pm

If you’re thinking about playing often, you could join one of the many clubs dotted around the city.

There's an array of stunning golfing locations in Sheffield, all with different facilities, and many are taking in new members – though there are some with joining rules.

1. Hallamshire Golf Club

Hallamshire Golf Club is nestled between the Peak District and the city on Redmires Road. The club is home to one of the best and most challenging courses in the North of England.

2. Abbeydale Golf Club

Abbeydale Golf Club provides a memorable golfing experience for players of all standards and offers superb views over the surrounding countryside.

3. Dore and Totley Golf Club

Located just a few minutes to the South of Sheffield City Centre, Dore & Totley is a well liked and highly regarded private members club with a superb parkland golf course. If you enjoy golf or simply want to learn how to play, then this is the club for you.

4. Wortley Golf Club

If you are looking for somewhere special to play 18 holes of golf in Sheffield, Wortley Golf Club's countryside location and traditional club house facilities might catch your eye.

