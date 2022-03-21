Fitzpatrick posted a three-under-par score of 68 in Sunday’s final round to follow scores of 67, 68 and 67 earlier in the week at the Innisbrook Resort in Florida.

His younger brother Alex, aged 23, made his PGA Tour debut at the Championship after earning a sponsorship exemption in the field.

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2022 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Alex is a student at Wake Forest University in North Carolina and won the Valspar Collegiate Invitational – a prestigious American college tournament – last year to qualify.

A promising start saw him finish with a 71 par score after the opening round, but a one-over score on Day Two meant he was cut for the final rounds.

Sheffield-born 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett also failed to make the cut after finishing the second day two under.

Both Fitzpatrick brothers are former pupils at Tapton School and members of Hallamshire Golf Club

Sam Burns successfully defended his Valspar Championship title after a play-off against Davis Riley.

The 25-year-old from Louisiana birdied the second play-off hole with a 30-foot putt for a third PGA Tour victory.

Burns had earlier hit a two-under-par round of 69 to finish on 17 under for the tournament, while fellow American Riley slipped back with a 72.

Matt, who is 27, is currently ranked twenty-fifth in the world but has yet to win a PGA event.