Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 06:01 BST

A Sheffield food bank is offering fresh, hot, woodfired pizzas to anyone who visits this coming Tuesday.

Local business Event Pizzas says it will be at the S10 Foodbank next week offering free food to anyone who asks - “for anyone in need, struggling, no questions asked.”

Event Pizzas will be giving away free woodfired pizzas at Sheffield's STC Church in Crookes on December 17 during the church's food bank hours.placeholder image
Event Pizzas will be giving away free woodfired pizzas at Sheffield's STC Church in Crookes on December 17 during the church's food bank hours. | Event Pizzas, Google Maps

Anyone who visits - even those not signed up for donations - between 1pm and 3pm at the STC Sheffield Church on Nairn Street, Crookes, on December 17 can have their choice from the van and come together for a hot meal.

It is the second year Event Pizzas has run the giveaway. Business owner Adam Lott began volunteering with the foodbank around 18 months ago preparing food parcels.

Adam said: “It’s just our way of giving back and we’re happy to do it.

“We ran the event last year and gave out over 100 pizzas to people, but we’re ready to serve anyone who comes down, no questions asked.

“I think it can mean a lot if you’re struggling with living costs, especially at Christmas time, to have a hot meal together in a friendly environment.”

The S10 Foodbank is part of the S6 Foodbank network, which operates dozens of sites in Sheffield and has helped provide over 500,000 meals in the past year. Visit their website for more information,

