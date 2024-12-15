Sheffield foodbank: Free woodfired pizzas for anyone who asks at Crookes church food bank this Tuesday
Local business Event Pizzas says it will be at the S10 Foodbank next week offering free food to anyone who asks - “for anyone in need, struggling, no questions asked.”
Anyone who visits - even those not signed up for donations - between 1pm and 3pm at the STC Sheffield Church on Nairn Street, Crookes, on December 17 can have their choice from the van and come together for a hot meal.
It is the second year Event Pizzas has run the giveaway. Business owner Adam Lott began volunteering with the foodbank around 18 months ago preparing food parcels.
Adam said: “It’s just our way of giving back and we’re happy to do it.
“We ran the event last year and gave out over 100 pizzas to people, but we’re ready to serve anyone who comes down, no questions asked.
“I think it can mean a lot if you’re struggling with living costs, especially at Christmas time, to have a hot meal together in a friendly environment.”
The S10 Foodbank is part of the S6 Foodbank network, which operates dozens of sites in Sheffield and has helped provide over 500,000 meals in the past year. Visit their website for more information,
