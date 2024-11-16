Sheffield foodbank prepares for big rise in demand as Christmas approaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield foodbank says the festive period will be busier than ever, with many working families relying on the service for everyday items.

Chris Hardy, from the city’s S6 Foodbank, said: “We see around 1,600 people a week with at least 600 children across our 13 sites.

"Christmas usually marks the start of our busy period and we are expecting the number of referrals to increase by 10 to 15 per cent over the next six months.”

S6 Foodbank provides emergency food and support to local people in crisis.

‘People are struggling to pay their bills’

Chris said: “The dark cold nights are often when people struggle most. There are increased costs of heating and lighting in the winter. People are struggling to pay their bills which means they have to make tough choices about whether to put the gas or electric on and how to put food on the table.

“A lot of the people we see work full time jobs and aren’t entitled to any benefits. The increased cost of living means people have less money in their pocket and are relying on services like ours. Any increase is tough to take and we are waiting to see what impact the recent budget will have. We can’t prepare or predict who will access our services we just have to react to them as they come.”

Between April 2023 and March this year 42,200 adults and 26,737 children accessed the service.

‘Children missing school because they are hungry’

Chris said: “We see children missing school because they are hungry as they didn’t eat breakfast or have tea the night before. They can’t learn with an empty stomach. Teachers in Sheffield have been amazing at spotting children who are hungry and referring the family to our service.”

The foodbank also provides toys and presents to local families for Christmas but Chris said soap is the item in the most demand.

He said: “Hygiene items often get overlooked but these are essentials that many people are going without. It’s hard to feel good about yourself at school or work when you haven’t been able to wash properly because there isn’t a bar of soap in the house.

“Our main target is to make sure people have money in their pocket and we offer more than just food. We provide a safety net of advice workers and all our sites have debt services to help people struggling.

‘People of Sheffield have always been incredibly generous’

“We accept any item which will put a smile on someone’s face, whether that be toiletry gift sets, UHT milk, tinned meat, cereal or nappies. It’s easy to take everyday items for granted but these will all make a huge difference to people’s lives.

“Christmas is a time when everybody is thinking of others but in Sheffield I see this year-round. The people of Sheffield have always been incredibly generous. It feels more like a village than a city. Even when people don’t have a lot to give they will help others in need. We are all here to help each other and give to families in need.”

To donate to S6 Foodbank, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/cost-of-surviving