The Sheffield Fayre returns to Norfolk Park on Bank Holiday Monday – and it’s a special anniversary.

Organisers are billing the 2023 event as the 20th anniversary show, and have gathered together a wide wide of attractions to provide bank holiday entertainment from 10.30am until 5pm on August 28.

They are describing it in advance as ‘a fantastic day out for all of the family in one of Sheffield’s most wonderful parks’, and this year’s attractions include National Fairground Archive exhibition, a display from the National Emergency Services Museum, a 1950s vintage village, birds of prey displays, a board games corner, a fun fair, and bungee trampolines. And the Sheffield Fayre is free to attend.

Because it it the 20th anniversary, we have taken a look in our archives and come up with a gallery, which you can see below, of 23 of the best pictures of the event over those 20 years.

The attractions over the years have ranged from the booming cannons of military enactment group, which shook the ground as huge crowds watched, to the carnival held alongside the show in 2017, as well as many dancing groups over the years and fantastic fairground rides.

Take a look below to see our pictures spanning to full 20 years.

1 . 20 years of Sheffield Fayre Our picture gallery shows 10 years of the Sheffield Fayre in Norfolk Park Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Waterloo Sheffield Fayre 2003, Norfolk Heritage Park......Some of the re-enactment groups on display at the Fayre Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Giant onions Sheffield Fayre, Norfolk Park, 2004. Derek Neumann (correct) with his prizewinning onions in the Horticultural section. Photo: Dennis Lound Photo Sales

4 . Smiles Sheffield Fayre took place alongside the Sheffield Carnival at Norfolk Park on august Bank Holiday 2017 Photo: mARISA Cashill Photo Sales