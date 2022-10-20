Sheffield's emergency services museum wins top UK award for being family-friendly

Sheffield’s National Emergency Services Museum was announced as the overall winner of the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award, beating a host of other heritage sites including the National Maritime Museum, the Museum of London Docklands and Derby’s Museum of Making.

Matt Wakefield, NES museum CEO, said: “This is absolutely amazing news for the museum and an unbelievable achievement for an independent, self-funded museum like us – it hasn’t even sunk in yet. We are just overwhelmed, delighted, proud, excited and everything else you can think of.”

As well as winning the overall award, the museum also took home the prize in the ‘best small museum’ category after the ceremony on October 19 on what was also national 999 Day celebrating the work of the emergency services.

The prestigious annual award is run by the charity Kids in Museums with public nominations whittled down to a shortlist by an expert panel before families, who visit each shortlisted museum over the summer holidays, decide the winner.

NESM was recognised for its truly outstanding local community work, hands-on galleries, and welcoming staff. Judges were also impressed by the hands-on nature of the museum, encouraging young people to learn through play. It boasts fire engine rides, driving simulators, dressing-up, climbing walls, climb-on vehicles and interactive galleries, as well as topics from the Great Fire of London to modern fire safety and staying safe in water.

One secret judge said: “There was something for all our kids to experience. From dressing up to solving an investigation to ringing their fire bell. There was lots to be interactive with.”

Another secret judge said: “There were lots of opportunities for kids to interact so that adults could explore the exhibits in their way too, and read any information they wanted to. There is so much space and things to do.”

Pictured is Sheffield's award-winning National Emergency Services Museum, on West Bar.

A visiting family member also said: “We visit many museums but were blown away by this one. A real effort has been made to make sure there is a child friendly activity to do at regular intervals, children are encouraged to touch and climb on a large number of exhibits. Based on our visits to other museums, I thought we’d stay for an hour, but we ended up staying for half the day and my toddler is already asking when we can return.”

Philip Mould, President of Kids in Museums, said it was special for this museum to win the award on 999 Day showing the love and respect that children and families have for emergency services staff.

He added: “What’s so important is that this museum tells the story of our emergency services and shares lifesaving lessons in a surprising, engaging and joyful way. This dedicated team has created a place where families can learn together through play, truly bringing history to life. We’re so proud we can highlight this and the excellent work staff and volunteers are doing in Sheffield and right across the UK. Huge congratulations to all of this year’s superb winners.”

The Family Friendly Museum Award has been made possible by funding from Arts Council England.