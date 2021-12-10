Sheffield fashion: 'As a teen I'd read magazines such as Vogue, Dazed & Confused and i-D religiously'

Please do get involved in this column – if you’d like to feature as a model or have a particular style dilemma send us an email, we’ll do our best to help.

In this edition we chatted to Sheffield resident Matt Pinder about his style and love of the City for fashion

Matt Pinder. Picture: Lindsay Melbourne

1. So, tell us what you do

I'm a freelance writer

2. How long have you been living in Sheffield?

I'm originally from Dronfield but after uni in London and a couple of years in Brighton I moved back up north and I've been here 6 years.

Matt Pinder. Picture: Lindsay Melbourne

3. How important is fashion and clothing to you, and why?

My relationship with clothes is an evolving one, as I teen I'd read magazines such as Vogue, Dazed & Confused and i-D religiously. These days I just find clothes I like. I wouldn't say I'm particularly fashionable, my go-to has been cap, hoodie, tight jeans and trainers for years.

Although post-lockdown I have put more thought into 'dressing-up' when going out. I enjoy the creative process of putting looks together.

4. How would you describe your style?

Matt Pinder. Picture: Lindsay Melbourne

Androgynous. I like to bend the rules and reshape my silhouette with different cuts. Clothes should be genderless and I fully challenge that idea!

5. What’s the one item that you couldn’t live without in your wardrobe?

It's a tough call between a pair of black skinny jeans or my leather jacket.

6. What do you think of Sheffield for its range of clothing stores?

Matt Pinder. Picture: Lindsay Melbourne

I think it's improving. It’s always impossible to leave Glass Onion empty-handed and Vulgar has some gems too. In terms of the 'high-street' Weekday has been a great addition.

7. Do you have a go-to shop in the City?

YSM for a treat.

8. What are Sheffield folk good at with fashion?

We're an eclectic bunch. There's no particular style or scene and there's definitely a progression in terms of forward-thinking looks and sustainable fashion thanks to our great vintage shops. Sheffield has always been a creative city, it feels like we now have people using creativity in their looks too.

9. Fashion faux-pas - what would you never wear again?

Everything I wear is questionable!! I'm sure I'll regret every look one day. I like taking risks and don't take it seriously.

10. Style icon?

Hedi Slimane's collections for Dior Homme & Saint Laurent will always be iconic as he designed clothes for skinny boys. I also take inspiration from pop culture, particularly music so there's often reference points from Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.