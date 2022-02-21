Sheffield weather: Main road between Sheffield and Peak District hit by damage, debris and flooding
A main road linking Sheffield with the Peak District has been hit by damage and flooding caused by a series of recent storms.
Water, debris and what appears to be damage to the road surface has been reported in several places along Loxley Road in Loxley after several storms battered the city.
Some of the most severe of the flooding appears to be collected around the junction with Rowell Lane where debris was also strewn across the road and water was seen bubbling up out of drains.
The issue was causing a long stream of water to run down Rowell Lane.
Council workmen were spotted at the scene assessing the problem this morning.
There was also patches of flooding around the roads close to the nearby Damflask Reservoir.
We have asked Sheffield Council for comment and are waiting for a response.
South Yorkshire has been hit by three named storms in the last week or so – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.
Hurricane force winds of 85mph have been recorded at a weather station near Sheffield.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said a ‘gust of 74 knots’ which is the equivalent of 85mph was recorded on Friday, February 18, at the Emley Moor station.
The weather station, which is between Huddersfield and Wakefield, is the closest one to Sheffield.
But the spokesperson cautioned: “Bear in mind that although these are fast enough to be ‘hurricane force’ winds, it doesn’t make Storm Eunice a hurricane, which is a specific kind of tropical storm.”
After a freak gust of wind in Doncaster on Sunday, two properties in Thorne had their roofs ripped off and a third had its gable-end blown off, in what has been described as a 'mini tornado.'
South Yorkshire Fire, which declared a major incident, said it affected around 100 houses in the area and around Medlar Court, Southend Road and Southfield Road.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
People were also asked to stay away from Doncaster beauty spot, Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock.
The River Don had burst its bank at this location and many of the footpaths were under water.
There was also a closure in place for Meadowhall Road in Sheffield at the junction with Barrow Road and also at J34 of the M1 due to the flooding in the area, making the road impassable.
Worrall Road in Sheffield was closed up to Hillsborough Golf Club due to flooding in the area yesterday evening.