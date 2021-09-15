Party-goers having fun at the Back to the Roxy event in July

The Xmas Roxy night is set to take place at the O2 Academy on Friday, December 10 and is offering prizes for the most elaborate costumes and hit tunes from the 1980s and 90s.

One of the organisers, Neil Anderson of the Dirty Stop Outs nightlife nostalgia brand, reckons the event is set to be the office party destination in December with hundreds of tickets already sold and discounts for party bookings.

There’s also a donation to Hallam FM’s Cash For Kids for every advance ticket sold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds attended a Back To The Roxy event in July – just weeks after the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

It was the first night out for 17 months for many of the crowd and they certainly made the best of it - scores got dressed up in elaborate ‘80s costumes to impersonate icons of the era like Adam Ant, Michael Jackson, Madonna and others, said Neil.

Neil said: “Demand for tickets has been amazing – I think this really is going to be a Christmas party to remember. Think the biggest dancefloor tunes of the 1980s and 1990s on one of the biggest dancefloors in the north of England. We are definitely going to make up for last Christmas that never happened!”