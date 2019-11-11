Over the last few years, Christmas markets have become a major part of Christmas time in Britain.

Springing out of an old German tradition, each festive season sees a collection of stalls and attractions popping up all over the UK and beyond.

The markets are the perfect way to brighten up a dark winter night. Picture: Sheffield Christmas Market

They are ideal for wandering around on a cold winter’s day, picking up some warm street food or those elusive final Christmas gifts.

Sheffield’s own Christmas market will be returning this year to help spread some Christmas cheer.

When is the Sheffield Christmas Market?

The Sheffield markets will be open from Thursday 14 November until Christmas Eve.

Struggling for gift ideas? The markets are sure to provide you with some seasonal inspiration. Picture: Sheffield Christmas Market

Where is it?

Made up of more than 50 charming wooden cabins, the market will be spread across Fargate, the Peace Gardens, Tudor Square, around Sheffield Town and Barker’s Pool.

What are the opening times?

The markets are open from 10am until 6pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 10am until 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

There will be plenty of warm food to ward off the winter cold. Picture: Sheffield Christmas Market

What food and drink is available?

In the most controversial Christmas announcement so far, it was confirmed that the popular Sleigh Bar which has featured at the market for several years, will not be returning.

However, new for 2019, is the Alpine Bar – a warm winter lodge offering coffees and hot chocolates from Forge Coffee Roasters, toffee-apple cider from Brothers, and a wide selection of beers, wines and spirits.

Of course, they will also be serving up hot cups of mulled wine!

Across the market’s fifty snug cabins, all kinds of street food will be available, as well as a variety of sweet treats and hand-crafted goods that make ideal last-minute Christmas gifts.

What is there to do at the market?

The ever-popular Big Wheel returns to this year’s market – ideal for star-crossed lovers looking to take a romantic ride or sightseers who want to gaze down on Sheffield from above.

For the little ones, a Santa’s Grotto will offer the chance to meet the big man himself ahead of Christmas day.