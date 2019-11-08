Sheffield Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: date, times and what to expect
The festive season officially kicks off in Sheffield this month with the popular Christmas light switch-on
The switch-on will see the city centre illuminated with thousands of luminescent lights signalling the countdown to Christmas Day.
Here’s everything you need to know about Sheffield’s big Christmas lights switch-on.
When is the Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019?
The lighting up of the city centre will take place on Sunday, November 17.
The switch-on celebrations takes place at the Peace Gardens Stage and will run from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.
The lights themselves will be turned on at 5.30pm.
What to expect?
This year’s event will have something for children and adults alike, with organisers promising to tap into “nostalgic memories of childhood”.
Attendees can expect choirs, Santa’s grotto, carolling, panto, street entertainment, a Christmas market, children’s TV and film characters, Christmas craft activities and fairground rides.
Who’s headlining the event?
Local lad and X Factor star Jake Quickenden will hit the big switch to light up the city.
He'll be joined by Britain's Got Talent's Siobhan Phillips and local BGT star Kyle Tomlinson.